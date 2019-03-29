THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

PHUKET: Five people in total – comprising tuk-tuk drivers and at least one motorbike taxi driver – have been charged with the vicious beating of two tourists in Patong last night (Mar 28).

tourismtransportviolenceSafetypolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 March 2019, 02:56PM

The attack was recorded on video by a bystander. Screenshot: Supplied

The attack was recorded on video by a bystander. Screenshot: Supplied

Five are in custody at PAtogn Police Station already. Photo: Supplied

Five are in custody at PAtogn Police Station already. Photo: Supplied

UPDATE: Patong Polcie Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee has confirmed that the sixth suspect presented himself at the police station on Friday afternoon (Mar 29) to be charged.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee confirmed to The Phuket News that five of the six people wanted for the attacked are in custody at Patong Police Station.

“We are waiting for one more person to present himself to be charged for the incident,” Col Anotai said.

The five in custody have already been charged with affray causing bodily harm, Col anotai confirmed.

“Additional charges might be added later after we have concluded our investigation,” he said.

The fight broke out in front of the Malin Plaza on Pracha Nukroh Rd at about 11pm.

Parts of the vicious beating were recorded by a bystander. The footage recorded showed the tuk-tuk drivers and at least one motorbike taxi driver beating two men in the middle of Pracha Nukroh Rd.

The tourists were beaten to the ground, with several of their attackers kicking both men repeatedly while they were still down.

In the video recording a woman’s voice can be heard screaming for the attackers to stop. Her pleas were ignored.

Splash Beach Club

The tourists were later identified as Khalil Humaid Obid Ali Al Alkaabi, 38, and Abdulla Humaid Obid Ali Al Kaabi, 35, both from the United Arab Emirates.

“I don’t know who started the fight first. We are still questioning the people involved now, but the tourists also fought back,” Col Anotai explained.

“The tourists – two men, a woman and a child – were walking along the road while shopping. They hailed a tuk-tuk in front of Marlin Plaza and asked the tuk-tuk driver to take them back to their hotel in Patong,” Col Anotai said.

“After they had settled on a price, the tourists put their shopping inside the tuk-tuk and walked away to look at other things at the plaza,” he added.

“The tuk-tuk driver then decided to not take them because it he said it was a waste of his time waiting for them and he told them to get another tuk-tuk when they were ready.

“That’s when the argument started, and the fight broke out – and other drivers around there came and joined in.

Col Anotai said both tourists escaped without sustaining serious injuries.

“One of the tourists was taken to Patong Hospital. Doctors told me that he has a bruised eye. The other man did not need any hospital treatment. He will get better in about a week,” he said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

jslabbert | 29 March 2019 - 15:24:12 

Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop! Really some tourists just think if the have money the Thai people must be slaves. Now I dont say tuk-tuk drivers are without fault, but to me here the Arabs were at fault and most probably insulted the tuk-tuk driver when he asked them to take another tuk-tuk when they are ready.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword
Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow
American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare
Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us
Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist
Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests
Manhunt after Paris car ramming of anti-terror soldiers
Thais, Russian charged with assault following Phuket street brawl
VIDEO: Phuket taxi driver ‘bricked’, in ICU, after street brawl with Russian big bike tourists
Attack on foreigners gives tourism operators jitters
Phuket-bound flight dumps Aussie mid-flight brawlers in Bali
Security boost hits tour firms, told to file reports daily
Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message
Korean tourist fined for slapping airport official’s face

 

Phuket community
Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"People suggest ways to improve Thailand,not just for themselves..."Another short night an...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

"and I-Phones are so very informing what is real going on" Instead of asking all kind of q...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop! Really some tourists just think if the ha...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

The 'old gard' 70+ junta rulers will not have the right answer on this. They not ( or will n...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are there already water tankers booked for the water festival in Patong? Patong, what now already su...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

If PEA just communicate with her customers, inform them in time about tariff changes (Ft or not), th...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

.."So far the Government has been trying to keep the number of casulties low, etc, etc", ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Truth about Thailand" Wow,sounds like a big show.The truth about Thailand written by some...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

Sorry, should be I was surprised when receiving the last bill...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

I sås sur priser when revidering the last bill. Normally our electricity bill is between 12000-150...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 