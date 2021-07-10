All schools in Phuket ordered closed for two weeks

PHUKET: All schools in Phuket have been ordered to close from July 12-23 by order of the Phuket Governor.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 July 2021, 08:45AM

A copy of the order posted online last night. Image: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew issued the order yesterday (July 9) after slew of schools had announced that they were to close over concerns of COVID infections spreading among students, staff and teachers at their respective schools.

In announcing that Baan Talad Neua School, located on Chao Fa Rd in Phuket Town and operated by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), will close for two weeks, PPAO Deputy President Anuphap Wetwanitsanong explained that a student in the Kindergarten 2/1 class has been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Other schools announced that they were closing as a precaution.

In total, five schools in Phuket Town had announced their intention to close by end of day yesterday. Three more announced their intention to close yesterday evening.

The provincial order, No. 3859/2564, issued by Governor Narong was signed and dated yesterday, and marked to be in effect from July 12-23.

The order applies to all educational institutions in Phuket, and includes those under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and the Office of Vocational Education Commission.

It applies to all under the local government organisation schools and kindergartens.

“All tutoring institutions refrain from teaching and learning. and refrain from organizing any activities that require a gathering of students,” the order noted.

All schools were ordered to make arrangements so that classes could continue online.