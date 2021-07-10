The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

All schools in Phuket ordered closed for two weeks

All schools in Phuket ordered closed for two weeks

PHUKET: All schools in Phuket have been ordered to close from July 12-23 by order of the Phuket Governor.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 July 2021, 08:45AM

A copy of the order posted online last night. Image: PR Phuket

A copy of the order posted online last night. Image: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew issued the order yesterday (July 9) after slew of schools had announced that they were to close over concerns of COVID infections spreading among students, staff and teachers at their respective schools.

In announcing that Baan Talad Neua School, located on Chao Fa Rd in Phuket Town and operated by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), will close for two weeks, PPAO Deputy President Anuphap Wetwanitsanong explained that a student in the Kindergarten 2/1 class has been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Other schools announced that they were closing as a precaution.

In total, five schools in Phuket Town had announced their intention to close by end of day yesterday. Three more announced their intention to close yesterday evening.

The provincial order, No. 3859/2564, issued by Governor Narong was signed and dated yesterday, and marked to be in effect from July 12-23.

The order applies to all educational institutions in Phuket, and includes those under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and the Office of Vocational Education Commission. 

It applies to all under the local government organisation schools and kindergartens.

 

“All tutoring institutions refrain from teaching and learning. and refrain from organizing any activities that require a gathering of students,” the order noted.

 

All schools were ordered to make arrangements so that classes could continue online.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket daily infections hit double-digits
AirAsia suspends domestic flights
Seniors, including foreigners, to get jabs donated by Japan
Curfew in Greater Bangkok from Monday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourists ask to go home after being stuck in quarantine |:| July 9
More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns
Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19
Thailand International Boat Show to put Phuket on the world stage
Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home
Two schools close for COVID cleaning after local infections cofirmed
DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase
CCSA meet on new restrictions for at-risk provinces
Electricity outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8
67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

 

Phuket community
Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

This an abolute Trainwreck You know how I have tried to hel.p Please contact n immigration (2nfd ...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

RUSure, My post are about the profiteering off this crises, do you have anything to counter? Your at...(Read More)

More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns

Every school in Phuket are closed down from 12 July and 2 weeks first and then ?...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

Come for the holiday, stay for the quarantine that you have to pay for yourself in addition to the h...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

Sounds more like 67,000 clicks on the website rather than that many people (10 every 1 second)? I th...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

@Christy Sweet Rather than moan about everything Why haven't you got a vaccination yet? Even you...(Read More)

Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

@PattataPaul, Phuket officialdom welcomes (false) test results doubts. If not sure, declare 'pos...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Then let me know why the local Or Bor Tor locals are giving the "restaurant" license to al...(Read More)

DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase

Gotta keep the cousins happy!...(Read More)

DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase

Made in China J-U-N-K...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 