More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns

More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns

PHUKET: Following the closure of two major schools in Phuket Town announced yesterday, three more schools in Phuket Town have announced they will close for at least a week over COVID concerns.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 July 2021, 05:21PM

Three more schools in Phuket Town have announced they will close over COVID concerns. Image: PR Phuket

Piboonsawasdee Municipal School, located on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town, has announced that it will close for a week, from July 10-18.

The school board was informed that students, teachers and school staff were considered to have had high-risk contact with a person

“To students’ parents, please closely follow any updates on the class Line group and the Facebook page of the school. During the week, there will be online classes according to the online class schedule,” the announcement said.

The statement did not clarify why the school board believed the school body was deemed to be at-risk.

Meanwhile, Baan Talad Neua School, located on Chao Fa Rd in Phuket Town and operated by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), announced today it will close for two weeks, from July 12-23.

PPAO Deputy President Anuphap Wetwanitsanong explained in a statement issued today (July 9) that a student in the Kindergarten 2/1 class has been confirmed infected with COVID-19 . The test results became known today, Mr Anuphap said.

“School staff and students are considered high-risk people,” Mr Anuphap said in the statement

“While the school is closed, there will be online classes,” he added.

Brightview Center

“Students, parents, and other relevant people must go to take a swab test at the OrBorJor hospital [Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada],” Mr Anupharp said.

A third school, the Wat Mongol Nimit School on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, this afternoon announced that it too will close, from July 10-22.

Online classes will be held during the closure, the school board announced.

The board explained in its statement today that it was informed yesterday that a student’s parent had tested positive and that the closing of the school aws just a precaution.

All three schools confirmed that their school buildings and risk areas will undergo cleansing and sanitising during the closures.

The three schools that announced their closures today brought to five the total number of schools just in Phuket Town that have announced their closures over COVID concerns in only the past two days.

Phuket officials, including the Phuket Provincial public Health Office (PPHO), have yet to recognise any clusters of infections at schools in Phuket.

