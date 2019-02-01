PHUKET: No injuries were reported following the collapse of a ceiling at Tesco-Lotus in Samkong yesterday (Jan 31).



By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 1 February 2019, 05:45PM

Repairs were carried out swiftly as the store remained open as usual. Photo supplied

The shopping centre was open as usual today (Feb 1) although the retail stall underneath the collapsed ceiling has remained shut while repairs are completed to ensure the safety of staff and customers in the building.

The manager of the branch confirmed that a team of technicians was sent in to inspect and repair the damage, which was caused by a broken water pipe above the foam ceiling tiles.

There were tiles, suspension struts and light fittings all over the floor after the ceiling caved in beside the checkout lanes. (See story here.)

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News today that “Tesco-Lotus staff did not report the incident to police. I was made aware of it as the store is in my jurisdiction.

“We inspected and found that there were no injuries as a result of the collapsed ceiling,” Col Sompong confirmed.