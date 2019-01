PHUKET: A section of the suspended ceiling collapsed at the Tesco-Lotus branch on the bypass road in Samkong this evening (Jan 31).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 January 2019, 09:15PM

Details have yet to be released about how the collapse occurred, which saw foam ceiling tiles, suspension struts and light fittings fall to the floor. Photo: Kathu Police

Kathu Police reported the incident at 8.30pm.

Details have yet to be released about how the collapse occurred, which saw foam ceiling tiles, suspension struts and light fittings fall to the floor on the in-store side of the checkout lanes.

Kathu Police reported that some people were injured in the incident, but have yet to confirm any details of the injuries.