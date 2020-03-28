Kata Rocks
All Phuket beaches closed

All Phuket beaches closed

PHUKET: All beaches in Phuket have been closed by order of the Phuket Governor to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 10:58PM

Local residents and tourists enjoying Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Local residents and tourists enjoying Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

The order, following the decision of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, which Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana chairs, came after 8pm tonight (Mar 28).

The order is effective immediately, and will remain in effect until at least April 10.

In a separate order, one of several issued tonight, the committee also ordered Bangla Rd in Patong closed to all persons and traffic, except local residents, also effective immediately.

Patong Municipality was designated the authority to work with the Phuket Provincial Health Office to test for the virus in the Bangla area and to clean and sanitise any risk areas in the vicinity.

The move to close the beaches follows Governor Phakaphong earlier today issuing an order that “kindly asked and sought the collaboration of local residents and tourists (both Thai and international) in the Province of Phuket to remain in their residence from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., with the EXCEPTION of urgent errand.” (See story here.)

The order tonight also call for the Provincial Labour Office and DEPA to collaborate and use an app to help with disease control surveillance of workers from Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia who are unable to return home due to travel restrictuions

It also repeated the measure to screen all people passing through the Phuket Check Point at the north end of the island, which all road traffic onto and off the island must pass, and repeated its warnings of overcharging for face masks, hand sanitiser and other essentials, and for spreading fake news.

All zoos and other places where all kinds of animal shows are shown were ordered closed today. Any person who violates the order is to be punished under the Emergency Decree Act, the orders tonight warned.

People organising any social activities or ceremonies, “such as traditional ceremonies, auspicious ceremonies, charity ceremonies, funerals, Songkran ceremonies or family activities as well as activities or ceremonies organised by the government or in accordance with the official requirements”, were urged to follow the government’s guidelines to ensuare such activities were appropriate and in accordance with disease prevention measures as stipulated in Article 11 of the Emergency Decree Act.

