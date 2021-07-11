All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket

PHUKET: All people from Bangkok and other ‘dark red’ zones now designated as “highest surveillance” provinces must present test results evidence that they have tested negative for COVID-19 to enter Phuket regardless of whether they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from previously being infected with the virus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 July 2021, 03:28PM

All arrivals from ’red’ or ’dark red’ zones now must test negative for COVID-19 in order to enter Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

All arrivals from ’red’ or ’dark red’ zones now must test negative for COVID-19 in order to enter Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

The new entry requirement was announced through a new order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (July 11).

The order is marked to come into effect on July 15 and remain in effect until July 31.

The new requirement does not apply to children under 6 years old traveling with parents, the order noted.

The requirement applies to all people arriving from the “maximum and strict control areas” which comprises 10 provinces and maximum control areas in 24 provinces, listed in the order as: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Chainat, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Prachinburi.

Domestic arrivals from these areas must have received two injections of a COVID-19 vaccine or the required doses according to the number of vaccines for each type in order to be considered fully vaccinated ‒ or have received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 14 days before arriving.

Alternatively, the person may have been released from medical care after recovering from being infected with COVID-19, but must not have been released from medical care more than 90 days before arriving.

However, regardless of whether the domestic traveller from the red or dark red zone satisfies the above two requirements, under the new order they must now also provide evidence that they tested negative for the virus through an RT-PCR test or an Antigen Test no more than seven days before travelling to Phuket, the order said.

Of note, the new order did not mention that under a previous order all arrivals from four southern provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla now face a mandatory 14-day quarantine regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or tested negative for the COVID-19.

Domestic travellers arriving from “control areas” in 25 provinces and “high surveillance areas” in 18 provinces ‒ designated as ‘orange’ or ‘yellow’ zones ‒ can still enter Phuket under the previous requirements.

They must have received two injections of a COVID-19 vaccine or the required doses according to the number of vaccines for each type in order to be considered fully vaccinated ‒ or have received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 14 days before arriving or have been released from medical care after recovering from being infected with COVID-19, but must not have been released from medical care more than 90 days before arriving.

Or the arrival can provide evidence that they tested negative for the virus through an RT-PCR test or an Antigen Test no more than seven days before travelling in order to be allowed to enter Phuket.

The order also acknowledged that students under 18 years of age who are unable to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 need to travel to Phuket to attend classes and study.

Such students will be issued a form of identification from the educational institution that they are attending that will allow them to travel in and out of Phuket by showing a document issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) the test results for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method. The test results certificate will be deemed valid for no more than 1 month, the order noted.

All domestic arrivals must install the Mor Chana application and open the location sharing function throughout the period of their stay in Phuket, the order added.

All arrivals must present the required documents to officers at the checkpoint in order to be allowed to enter the province, it added.

All people are asked to self-monitor for signs of infection in accordance with preventive and disease control measures.

“If you have symptoms or suspect that you have symptoms of COVID-19, see a doctor immediately,” the order added.