Alcohol ban in force in northern Phuket due to PPAO byelections

PHUKET: A ban on the sale of alcohol is in force from 6pm today (Apr 8) through to 6pm tomorrow (Apr 9) in Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay and all of Mai Khao.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 06:50PM

PPAO byelections have brought partical alcohol ban in Phuket on Apr 8-9. Image: Novosti Phuketa

The alcohol ban is enforced in accordance with election law. This time the reason are the byelections for new representatives to join the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) council. The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both. The byelections are conducted in the PPAO Constituencies 5 and 6 only. The ban does not apply to areas outside of these two Constituencies. Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6. Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao as well as Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10. The byelections became necessary after Channarong Prateep Na Thalang, representing PPAO Constituency 5, and Wiwat Chindaphon, representing PPAO Constituency 6, resigned their positions so they could contest Phuket seats in the national election on May 14. The national election on May 14 will bring a nationwide alcohol ban.