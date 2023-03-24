Candidates for PPAO byelections confirmed

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket) has confirmed the eligible candidates to contest the byelections for new representatives to join the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) council next month.

Friday 24 March 2023, 11:41AM

The only candidate to contest Constituency 5 will be 25-year-old Mr Pongsakorn Panyawai, a resident of Moo 3, Sakhu. Image: ECT Phuket

The three candidates to contest Constituency 6. Images: ECT Phuket

The byelections, for PPAO Constituencies 5 and 6, covering areas in Thepkrasattri, Sakhu and Cherng Talay, will be held on Sunday, Apr 9.

Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6. Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao as well as Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10.

Contesting Constituency 6 will be 27-year-old Ms Andaman Kruepanich, a resident of Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, who drew number 1 on the ballot.

Ms Sunee Inthawongsampharat, a 55-year-old resident of Moo 4, Mai Khao, drew number 2 on the ballot, while Mr Wirat Makaew, a 69-year-old resident of Moo 5, Mai Khao, drew number 3 on the ballot.

The only candidate to contest Constituency 5 will be 25-year-old Mr Pongsakorn Panyawai, a resident of Moo 3, Sakhu, ECT Phuket has confirmed.

The candidates were deemed eligible to contest the elections by the PPAO’s Permanent Election Director Akrawat Sirithanthanakorn. ECT Phuket Director Orapin Acheivasuk then confirmed the registration of the candidates as valid.

The byelections became necessary after Channarong Prateep Na Thalang, representing PPAO Constituency 5, and Wiwat Chindaphon, representing PPAO Constituency 6, resigned their positions as councillors on Feb 17 and Feb 23, respectively.

Mr Channarong and Mr Wiwat both resigned their positions so they could contest Phuket seats in the national election on May 14, with Mr Channarong representing the Ruam Thai Sang Chart party in Phuket and Mr Wiwat representing Bhumjaithai Phuket.

Ms Orapin has already said the target was 60% voter turnout in each constituency.

The polls will be open 8am to 5pm on election day (April 9), Ms Orapin noted.

In accordance with election law, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the two constituencies from 6pm on April 8 through to 6pm April 9.