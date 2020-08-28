Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Airport runway road to close for four months

Airport runway road to close for four months

PHUKET: The road that runs parallel to the runway at Phuket International Airport (Route 4031) will be closed for four months, from Sept 1 to Dec 30, while the work is carried out to prevent landslides from collapsing onto the road, again.

constructiontransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 03:14PM

The B71 million project follows a landslide dangerously falling onto the road in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The B71 million project follows a landslide dangerously falling onto the road in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Contractor Morakot Chumphon Construction Co Ltd will remove large rocks and soil near the flight control tower and construct a retaining wall along the section of road where a landslide in 2016 dangerously plunged downhill and across the road. No motorists were injured in the landslide.

The project to carry out landslide-prevention earthworks and build a retaining wall at the site will cost B32.9 million under a 180-day construction contract, Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut explained in an announcement released today (Aug 28).

Chief Somwang apologised for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. 

Kvik Phuket

The B32.9mn project was announced in September last year, as part of a two-part project costing B71mn in total.

A second part of the same project, costing a separate B38.35mn, will expand the road to two lanes each way for 350 metres, and create a 1.5-metre-wide safety shoulder along one side of the road.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats
CCSA names groups that can return
Govt agrees on charter path
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home

 

Phuket community
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

This is about foreign tourism, yes? I see a photo with thai text. Can it be more clear that Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Red in BP that medical tourism is not getting of the ground as Thai officials regimental planned. Th...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

By end of November? I not believe it. Now already THAI can't pay handling services at foreign a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

@DeK, Agoda and Booking.Com prices are outdated, form 'Old Normal' times. From before Covid-...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

@Jor12, Nonsens, UK and Thailand have a extradition treaty. And UK never will say: 'get stuffed&...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Officials, with demand for $100,000 insurance have no knowledge/any idea that in many countries...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

What's the matter PM. Not getting enough kickbacks to buy more watches without foreign tourism d...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

What a joke sentencing in this country is. Not wearing a helmut B500, murdering 3 people in cold blo...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

So this delegation already finished their 14 day quarantine? Do they know that we have no water? How...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

I will not visit under those conditions. I have been coming to Phuket for 15 years with my wife and ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 