Airport runway road to close for four months

PHUKET: The road that runs parallel to the runway at Phuket International Airport (Route 4031) will be closed for four months, from Sept 1 to Dec 30, while the work is carried out to prevent landslides from collapsing onto the road, again.

constructiontransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 03:14PM

The B71 million project follows a landslide dangerously falling onto the road in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Contractor Morakot Chumphon Construction Co Ltd will remove large rocks and soil near the flight control tower and construct a retaining wall along the section of road where a landslide in 2016 dangerously plunged downhill and across the road. No motorists were injured in the landslide. The project to carry out landslide-prevention earthworks and build a retaining wall at the site will cost B32.9 million under a 180-day construction contract, Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut explained in an announcement released today (Aug 28). Chief Somwang apologised for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. The B32.9mn project was announced in September last year, as part of a two-part project costing B71mn in total. A second part of the same project, costing a separate B38.35mn, will expand the road to two lanes each way for 350 metres, and create a 1.5-metre-wide safety shoulder along one side of the road.