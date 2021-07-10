Airlines scramble to allow passengers to reschedule flights

PHUKET: Four major domestic airlines ‒ Nok Air, Vietjet, Bangkok Air and Thai Smile ‒ have announced emergency measures for passengers needing to reschedule flights due to the restrictions now imposed in Bangkok and its surrounding five provinces.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 July 2021, 01:02PM

Four major domestic airlines have announced options for travellers affected by the Bangkok restrictions to reschedule flights.

The announcements follow the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) imposing travel restrictions on those living in the greater Bangkok area, effective today (July 10).

Bangkok and the surrounding five provinces have been designated “dark red” zones, as have four southern border provinces.

All people in dark red zones are “asked” to refrain from travel. They are also asked to stay at home from 9pm to 4am each night, leaving their residence only for essential reasons.

Interprovincial travel is to be restricted to minimise the movement of people, the CCSA announced yesterday.

The scramble to allow passengers to reschedule flights also follows the announcement that AirAsia has suspended all domestic flights from today (July 10) through to July 31.

AirAsia hopes to resume services from Aug 1.

Nok Air in their announcement "Nok Air understands” today said, “For passengers whose travel schedule is between 10 - 24 July 2021, there is a policy of assistance as follows.

Able to change the travel date without a change fee 1 time.

- If the ticket price of the new flight is higher than the original flight passengers must pay the difference in ticket price.

- The new travel date must be within December 31, 2021 and must be on the original itinerary only.

- The flight change must not be less than 12 hours before the original scheduled departure.

Can use an Open Ticket until December 31, 2021

- If the ticket price of the new flight is higher than the original flight passengers must pay the difference in ticket price.

- The new travel date must be within December 31, 2021 and must be on the original itinerary only.

- The flight change must not be less than 12 hours before the original scheduled departure.

Can be stored as “Credit Shell” until March 31, 2022.

- If the ticket price of the new flight is higher than the original flight passengers must pay the difference in ticket price.

- The new travel date must be within March 31, 2022.

Vietjet, Bangkok Airways and Thai Smile all also issued similar notices, and urged passengers affected by the travel restrictions to contact their offices.

The flurry of announcements by the domestic airlines explaining the options to reschedule flights follows the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) last year being forced to issue a reminder for all domestic airlines to uphold terms and conditions for refunds and rescheduled flights due to COVID measures after the industry was flooded with reports of vouchers being issued without any means of foreseeable redemption in the wake of the lockdown last year.