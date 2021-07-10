AirAsia suspends domestic flights

PHUKET: AirAsia has suspended all domestic flights in the country, with the hope of resuming operations from Aug 1.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 July 2021, 08:30AM

Image: AirAsia

A notice posted yesterday (July 9) announced the suspension of services.

“Adhering to the Government’s Covid-19 prevention measures, Thai Air Asia will temporarily suspend operations on all domestic flights (FD Flights) from 10 July to 31 July 2021,” the notice said.

“We hope to resume operations from 1 August 2021 onward,” it added.

Guests who have booked flights during the above period will be contacted by AirAsia, the airline noted.

“We will reach out to you via SMS or email, to discuss your flight recovery options, per our Terms and Conditions,” the notice explained.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your continued support,” the notice concluded.