PHUKET: After 270,000 litres of water being used over the Songkran holidays, Phuket’s three main reservoirs are left with 2.82 million cubic metres (m3) of water, which the island’s Irrigation Office chief is adamant will be enough to see residents through until the annual southwest monsoon rains return.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 18 April 2019, 05:32PM

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 18) that the latest water levels, recorded today (Apr 18), show that the island’s three main reservoirs – Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu, Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn and Khlong Kratha reservoir in Chalong – havea total of 2.82mn m3 of water in store.

When full, the three reservoirs have a total capacity of more than 21.72mn m3 of water.

Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu – the island’s main water reserve – now contains just 0.94mn m3 of its 10.2mn-plus m3 capacity, Mr Somsawat said today.

“Bang Neow Dum contains about 0.91mn m3 of water of its 7.2mn m3 capacity, and the Khlong Kratha reservoir currently contains about 0.97mn m3 of water of its 4.32mn m3 capacity,” Mr Somsawat added.

Just one week ago, on Friday (Apr 12), the PPIO reported that the three reservoirs contained 3.09mn m3 of usable water: Bang Wad contained 1.10mn m3, Bang Neow Dum contained about 0.99mn m3 of water, and Khlong Kratha contained about 1.00mn m3 of water.

“The water is enough to last 33 days.” Mr Somsawat noted last Friday. (See story here.)

However, Mr Somsawat today said, “The water we have now is enough to last 39 days.”

Asked how that was possible, Mr Somsawat admitted his office was now reducing the volume of water released from the reservoirs in order to make the water reserves last.

“The rain over the weekend has not helped to add water (to the reservoirs) at all,” he added.

“Because we are now decreasing the volume of water being released from Bang Wad, I expect the water reserves to cover the whole drought through to the end of May,” Mr Somsawat said.

Meanwhile, Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graison Mahamad told The Phuket News today, “Extra water is coming soon.”

Mr Graisorn last week confirmed to The Phuket News that he had acquired rights to use water from two privately owned sources.

“The two private water sources will provide a total of about 4,800m3 of water – about 2,400m3 from each water source – per day,” Mr Graison said today.

“The laying of water pipes from one water source to the pump station at Bang Wad will be finished and the water will be ready for releasing for public use next week, before Wednesday (Apr 24),” he said.

“The water will be fed to the PWA pump station at Bang Wad, and from there will be used to directly serve residents in Kathu, Wichit and Chalong,” Mr Graisorn said.

The water from the other private source is already being used to serve businesses and residents in areas including Srisoonthorn, Baan Manik and Cherng Talay, Mr Graisorn added.

“We started using the private water source to serve these areas on Tuesday (Apr 16),” he said.

“The water is good enough quality for general household use, and this extra water has allowed us to increase the volume of water supplied to 120m3 per hour,” Mr Graisorn explained.

“The extra water is being released directly to residents and businesses. This water is good quality, and there is no need to put in Bang Neow Dum reservoir before pumping it back out for people to use,” he added.