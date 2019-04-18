THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

After Songkran, Phuket water reductions continue to stretch reserves until rains return

PHUKET: After 270,000 litres of water being used over the Songkran holidays, Phuket’s three main reservoirs are left with 2.82 million cubic metres (m3) of water, which the island’s Irrigation Office chief is adamant will be enough to see residents through until the annual southwest monsoon rains return.

weathernatural-resources
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 18 April 2019, 05:32PM

Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, pictured today (Apr 18). Photo: Courtesy of Charlie Hallett

Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, pictured today (Apr 18). Photo: Courtesy of Charlie Hallett

The PPIO reservoir water-level report as of today (Apr 18). Image: PPIO

The PPIO reservoir water-level report as of today (Apr 18). Image: PPIO

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Water mains are being laid to boost supply from Bang Wad from a private water source in Kathu. Photo: PWA

Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 18) that the latest water levels, recorded today (Apr 18), show that the island’s three main reservoirs – Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu, Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn and Khlong Kratha reservoir in Chalong – havea total of 2.82mn m3 of water in store.

When full, the three reservoirs have a total capacity of more than 21.72mn m3 of water.

Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu – the island’s main water reserve – now contains just 0.94mn m3 of its 10.2mn-plus m3 capacity, Mr Somsawat said today.

“Bang Neow Dum contains about 0.91mn m3 of water of its 7.2mn m3 capacity, and the Khlong Kratha reservoir currently contains about 0.97mn m3 of water of its 4.32mn m3 capacity,” Mr Somsawat added.

Just one week ago, on Friday (Apr 12), the PPIO reported that the three reservoirs contained 3.09mn m3 of usable water: Bang Wad contained 1.10mn m3, Bang Neow Dum contained about 0.99mn m3 of water, and Khlong Kratha contained about 1.00mn m3 of water.

“The water is enough to last 33 days.” Mr Somsawat noted last Friday. (See story here.)

However, Mr Somsawat today said, “The water we have now is enough to last 39 days.”

Asked how that was possible, Mr Somsawat admitted his office was now reducing the volume of water released from the reservoirs in order to make the water reserves last.

“The rain over the weekend has not helped to add water (to the reservoirs) at all,” he added.

“Because we are now decreasing the volume of water being released from Bang Wad, I expect the water reserves to cover the whole drought through to the end of May,” Mr Somsawat said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Meanwhile, Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graison Mahamad told The Phuket News today, “Extra water is coming soon.”

Mr Graisorn last week confirmed to The Phuket News that he had acquired rights to use water from two privately owned sources.

“The two private water sources will provide a total of about 4,800m3 of water – about 2,400m3 from each water source – per day,” Mr Graison said today.

“The laying of water pipes from one water source to the pump station at Bang Wad will be finished and the water will be ready for releasing for public use next week, before Wednesday (Apr 24),” he said.

“The water will be fed to the PWA pump station at Bang Wad, and from there will be used to directly serve residents in Kathu, Wichit and Chalong,” Mr Graisorn said.

The water from the other private source is already being used to serve businesses and residents in areas including Srisoonthorn, Baan Manik and Cherng Talay, Mr Graisorn added.

“We started using the private water source to serve these areas on Tuesday (Apr 16),” he said.

“The water is good enough quality for general household use, and this extra water has allowed us to increase the volume of water supplied to 120m3 per hour,” Mr Graisorn explained.

“The extra water is being released directly to residents and businesses. This water is good quality, and there is no need to put in Bang Neow Dum reservoir before pumping it back out for people to use,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days
‘Save what water you can,’ Phuket water chief urges as reservoirs hit record lows
Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
Patong starts deploying free emergency water for residents
Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket
National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map

 

Phuket community
Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Don't expect a serious reaction as respons from Governor and other top brass who are responsible...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Reading the final Phuket road accident reports ( and that are just the official ones) it justified t...(Read More)

Outsider PM touted as impasse breaker

Elections done, the army couldn't delay it any longer. But now they control the deadlock, the &#...(Read More)

Filipino killed by drunk driver

...what are your 'both counts' ? And: What license matter? And what is strange this foreigne...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

Capt B is right about the thai exclusive economic zone. But what a missed chance for thai government...(Read More)

Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal

If the other 99% of locals disposed of their rubbish properly then K. Theerapong wouldn't have t...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

Mr Chad & Mrs Nadia did not design, construct, positioned, paid for anything of that kind. The b...(Read More)

AirAsia’s failed ad campaign is a reminder of the perils of word play

What a fun story, linguistic confusion meets cultural clash. This current example being triggered by...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

haha...a threat to national security? More like using a sledge hammer to crack open a peanut by a ty...(Read More)

American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

If it was China building another army base and loading it with weapons, they would tell Thailand to ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Elegant White Charity Gala
Dream Beach Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic

 