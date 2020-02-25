Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

After 32 years, Phuket’s famed Baan Rim Pa Patong to move

After 32 years, Phuket’s famed Baan Rim Pa Patong to move

PHUKET: Phuket’s dining scene will pass a watershed moment this weekend as Da Maurizio Beach Side serves its last patron this Friday (Feb 28), marking the beginning of the multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant’s move from its famed location on the peninsular at the north end of Patong Beach further north to Kalim.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 02:37PM

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

« »

“The original Baan Rim Pa restaurant opened as a 32-seat restaurant well over 30 years ago, it then grew into a 200-seat restaurant,” Baan Rim Pa Group’s Executive Manager & Marketing Director Sue Ultmann explained in an email to patrons yesterday (Feb 24).

“After a few years came Da Maurizio Beach Side (originally “Bar Ristorante”), and for those who remember, then came Otowa Japanese restaurant which changed into Joe’s Downstairs around 15 years ago,” Ms Ultmann added.

“Over these years we have been delighted to welcome guests from around the world. However, times change and although we extended our lease over the years, the final lease has now expired.

“We will be closing the operation at Da Maurizio Beach Side and Joe’s Downstairs,” Ms Ultmann explained.

Baan Rim Pa Patong on April 1 will move 1.9km north to its new location and merge with Baan Rim Pa Kalim, located opposite Kalima Resort & Spa, which the group built, opened and have been operating for the past four years.

“If you haven’t already visited, I can promise a magnificent location which offers everything the same, and more as the current location… panoramic sea views, piano bar, extensive wine cellar, amazing cocktails, exceptional Royal Thai cuisine and of course our wonderful team to take care of you,” Ms Ultmann noted.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

After Da Maurizio Beach Side closes this Friday, Joe’s Downstairs will close as of Tuesday, March 31 and Baan Rim Pa Patong will relocate on April 1, 2020.

“Hopefully you will have time to visit our restaurants before the changes, and we look forward to seeing you at Baan Rim Pa’s new location 294/4 Prabaramee Rd, Kalim, in the future,” Ms Ultmann wrote in her email.

The popular Resident Card offered by the Baan Rim Pa Group remain valid and the offer of 15% discount on Food & Beverage, plus 25% discount for member’s “Birthday Week” is still available, Ms Ultmann noted.

“This is very popular with our members. We will also offer specials to our Resident Card members in the near future,” she said.

For the months April, May and June Baan Rim Pa is offering 25% discount on Food & Beverage to Resident Card holders. Reservations must be made in advance giving your Resident Card number.

“The management and team would like to thank you for the support over the years and look forward to seeing you soon,” Ms Ultmann said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Coconuts
Unleashed: Pawsible dangers of dog vs. dog
Education Corner: A less specialised curriculum can better equip students for the future
The Oscars were an Inhuman Miss
The History of Phuket: The social fabric of early Phuket
Lovers eternally bound remain in the heart of Phuket forever -The Sarasin Bridge of Love Remembered
Pokemon Go Community Day features Rhyhorn
PIWC Luncheon at Parisorn Ballroom, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
Tom Drange, pioneer chef of The Racha, returns as director of food and beverage
Remembering a Heroine
Unleashed: Once bitten twice shy
Green Thoughts: Flowers of fortune and good luck
Quality over quantity at QSI Phuket
Musing in the Mire: Good Vibrations-The healing art of Himalayan singing bowls
Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
La Boucherie
QSI - Cooking Competition
Cassia Phuket

 