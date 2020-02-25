After 32 years, Phuket’s famed Baan Rim Pa Patong to move

PHUKET: Phuket’s dining scene will pass a watershed moment this weekend as Da Maurizio Beach Side serves its last patron this Friday (Feb 28), marking the beginning of the multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant’s move from its famed location on the peninsular at the north end of Patong Beach further north to Kalim.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 02:37PM

The multi-award-winning Baan Rim Pa Patong restaurant will close at its current famed location at the north end of Patong Beach on April 1. Photo: Baan Rim Pa

“The original Baan Rim Pa restaurant opened as a 32-seat restaurant well over 30 years ago, it then grew into a 200-seat restaurant,” Baan Rim Pa Group’s Executive Manager & Marketing Director Sue Ultmann explained in an email to patrons yesterday (Feb 24).

“After a few years came Da Maurizio Beach Side (originally “Bar Ristorante”), and for those who remember, then came Otowa Japanese restaurant which changed into Joe’s Downstairs around 15 years ago,” Ms Ultmann added.

“Over these years we have been delighted to welcome guests from around the world. However, times change and although we extended our lease over the years, the final lease has now expired.

“We will be closing the operation at Da Maurizio Beach Side and Joe’s Downstairs,” Ms Ultmann explained.

Baan Rim Pa Patong on April 1 will move 1.9km north to its new location and merge with Baan Rim Pa Kalim, located opposite Kalima Resort & Spa, which the group built, opened and have been operating for the past four years.

“If you haven’t already visited, I can promise a magnificent location which offers everything the same, and more as the current location… panoramic sea views, piano bar, extensive wine cellar, amazing cocktails, exceptional Royal Thai cuisine and of course our wonderful team to take care of you,” Ms Ultmann noted.

After Da Maurizio Beach Side closes this Friday, Joe’s Downstairs will close as of Tuesday, March 31 and Baan Rim Pa Patong will relocate on April 1, 2020.

“Hopefully you will have time to visit our restaurants before the changes, and we look forward to seeing you at Baan Rim Pa’s new location 294/4 Prabaramee Rd, Kalim, in the future,” Ms Ultmann wrote in her email.

The popular Resident Card offered by the Baan Rim Pa Group remain valid and the offer of 15% discount on Food & Beverage, plus 25% discount for member’s “Birthday Week” is still available, Ms Ultmann noted.

“This is very popular with our members. We will also offer specials to our Resident Card members in the near future,” she said.

For the months April, May and June Baan Rim Pa is offering 25% discount on Food & Beverage to Resident Card holders. Reservations must be made in advance giving your Resident Card number.

“The management and team would like to thank you for the support over the years and look forward to seeing you soon,” Ms Ultmann said.