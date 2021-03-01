BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

PHUKET: The African wildcat ‘Julie’, a serval cat owned by a Russian family in Cherng Talay, is missing again. The wildcat was last seen at the family home in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Feb 27).

Pets
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 March 2021, 10:12AM

African wildcat Julie is missing again. Image: Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj / Facebook

African wildcat Julie is missing again. Image: Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj / Facebook

Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj, who works with the local animal charity organisation The Voice Foundation, posted an announcement calling for any persons in the area seeing Julie to call 081-9899009.

Julie disappeared after a maid forgot to close a door at the home while the owner completes a 14-day quarantine, Ms Sirilada explained.

“Want to ask every person in Phuket, especially nearby Surin Beach, again. Julie has become missing since the night of Feb 27

“Anyone see her, please inform us by calling 081-9899009,” Ms Sirilada posted on her Facebook page.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“Do not assault her, she is a cat, not a tiger. The owner treats her very well, but at this stage, he is crying in the quarantine, as he can do nothing,” she added.

“At this stage, the cat owner cannot conduct a search by himself, as he is still under quarantine for 14 days after coming back from abroad. (He will come out of the quarantine on March 8.),” the post explained in Thai.

Julie first went missing in December, but was later safely recovered unharmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Culinary Detective: Bollywood is back
Local Musicians Supporting Their Local Communities
Grillo takes the gloves off in all-action ‘Boss Level’
Phuket Music Scene: Colin ‘Illy’ Hill rockin’ on strong
Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?
Malcom & Marie adds to Netflix’s Oscar-worthy accolades
Seal Life Safari - Brought to you by 5 Star Marine
Khao Sok National Park named 50th Asean Heritage Park
Soi Dog Foundation sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui
Life without glasses possible after you’re 50?
Unlikely fun gunning ‘Shadow in the Cloud’
Unleashed: No, this is mine!
Hanks hits the mark in ‘News of the World’
Unsung Community Heroes
‘A Dark Christmas’ gets a Phuket review

 

Phuket community
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

jet skis to not make a profit from the tourists who arent there. sounds like a great business strate...(Read More)

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

same ting with the Kata Hill road, meanwhile they are doing (beautification) only word & a reall...(Read More)

Dust haze settles over Phuket

"The Thai hazard figure playing makes it even more hazardous " Yawn ! Another senseless co...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Good to know that the Honorable Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has opted to not take the vaccine ...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

Money not presented yet but whether or not he is actually on remand remains unclear- classic! 'E...(Read More)

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

It is a pity I can't copy/paste the link of the pictures I made four months ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care

Not even first drunk police shooting on Bangla, was another about 4 years ago in certain club that w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
UWC Thailand

 