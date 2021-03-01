African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

PHUKET: The African wildcat ‘Julie’, a serval cat owned by a Russian family in Cherng Talay, is missing again. The wildcat was last seen at the family home in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Feb 27).

Pets

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 March 2021, 10:12AM

African wildcat Julie is missing again. Image: Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj / Facebook

Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj, who works with the local animal charity organisation The Voice Foundation, posted an announcement calling for any persons in the area seeing Julie to call 081-9899009.

Julie disappeared after a maid forgot to close a door at the home while the owner completes a 14-day quarantine, Ms Sirilada explained.

“Want to ask every person in Phuket, especially nearby Surin Beach, again. Julie has become missing since the night of Feb 27

“Anyone see her, please inform us by calling 081-9899009,” Ms Sirilada posted on her Facebook page.

“Do not assault her, she is a cat, not a tiger. The owner treats her very well, but at this stage, he is crying in the quarantine, as he can do nothing,” she added.

“At this stage, the cat owner cannot conduct a search by himself, as he is still under quarantine for 14 days after coming back from abroad. (He will come out of the quarantine on March 8.),” the post explained in Thai.

Julie first went missing in December, but was later safely recovered unharmed.