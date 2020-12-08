BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
African wild cat pet missing in Cherng Talay

African wild cat pet missing in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: A Russian family in Cherng Talay are offering a reward for any information that leads to the safe return of their missing Afican wild cat “Julie”, a serval cat native to north Africa, which was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5).

animals
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 11:59AM

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

The serval cat was last seen in the Surin Beach area on Saturday (Dec 5). Photo: Aliona Lissone / Facebook

Local resident Aliona Lissone raised the alarm with a Facebook post in Russian language on Sunday, saying, “Please understand: a family member we love is lost.”

The cat, Julie, is one year old and has markings similar to a cheetah, Ms Lissone explained.

Sirilada Mongkolrattanaroj of the local animal charity organisation The Voice Foundation helped to share the message in Thai yesterday with a call for anyone to report sightings of Julie.

Ms Sirilada said, “The cat’s owner, a Russian man, is seriously worried about his cat 

saying there is a reward of B50,000 for information that leads to the cat’s safe return.”

“It’s [a] girl, named Julie. About 1 year old.  Was lost in [the] Surin beach area. Big cat looks like a cheetah. She has been missing since morning 05.12.2020. She’s probably scared to death. We need help in finding her. The owner is in tears please help!” Ms Srilada said.

“Please send us any information/ photo/location if  you will see her. Actually it will be better [if] we will come and will catch her by ourselves, because she can be scared of new people.

“She is not dangerous but can be more scared and run away again. Please contact 0819899009 or 0867487942,” she added.

Piyawat Sukon, Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang, confirmed to The Phuket News that the serval cat is not a protected animal in Thailand.

They can be kept as pets, he said.

“It is a solitary carnivore and active both by day and at night. The Serval cat is instinctively terrified by people. It can be tamed, although it is an animal and still can bite,” Mr Piyawat explained.

“In case of being attacked by an animal, please report at 089-8737749 or 1362 the Wildlife Conservation Office in Thailand,” he added.

“If you do see this serval cat, keep an eye on it but do not approach it – and report it immediately to the owner,” Mr Piyawat said.

