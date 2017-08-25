Recent Comments

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers His friends were fined too? were they all going to get food and water in a convoy?...(Read More)

Illegal sections of controversial Phuket property being demolished Made my comment earlier. Appeared and now gone . Seems pot luck with PN these days whether you waste your time...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers A great start but they are still parked two or three deep on Rat U thit road every night. Then on beach road all they do is park up the side streets t...(Read More)

Yingluck no-show, court issues arrest warrant Wow, very quick arrest warrant, same day as court session. Very, very different from the red bull heir case. (dragging 5 years now) Perhaps the imme...(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel Why there was a 3 lane underpass built near Central Festival as it is just functioning as a 2 lane? And why is that underpass so dirty? Why is it no...(Read More)

Yingluck no-show, court issues arrest warrant I wonder if she is with her brother having a nice cool glass of wine? :-)...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head Seems the lawyer has wisely realized BBC is too much of a bite to chew, however the unfortunate Mr. Rance, already suffering from financial losses wou...(Read More)

Illegal sections of controversial Phuket property being demolished But will it revert back to the 4 houses approval was given for or stay as a single unit for a resort as the developer was building?...(Read More)