THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

A theatrical vision for live performance in Phuket

I was invited to write this column to sound off on things dramatic and theatrical. I can think of thousands of things I’d love to say, but where to start?

ArtEntertainment
By Joel Adams

Saturday 20 October 2018, 11:00AM

Joel Adams performing in The Complete Works of Shakespeare

Joel Adams performing in The Complete Works of Shakespeare

Murder Among the Mateys

Murder Among the Mateys

Young actors at Headstart perform theatre sports

Young actors at Headstart perform theatre sports

I love theatre! I believe in theatre! I believe live theatre is healthy stuff for everyone… still today… even in our modern world where we are bombarded continually with TV series, movies and screens of all sorts, offering us a plethora of theatrical, semi-theatrical or pseudo-theatrical fare. Don’t get me wrong. I love good movies and TV series, but there is nothing that does it for me like a good live play, and I don’t think we have enough live theatre in Phuket.

I have heard a number of people say the same, so let’s do something about it. I, for one, am here to promote this on our island, and it is my goal to see good theatre of all genres and for all ages thrive here on our tropical urban island. Are you with me? I hope so, because if we work together, I believe we can get something good or great going. Angus Bowmer did it, why not us? More about him later.

Who am I, anyway? I’m Joel Adams and I’ve lived in Phuket now for four years. I founded a close-knit but loosely organised family of theatre lovers dubbed Theatrix Group, and we’ve done what we could to contribute to the theatre scene here. Our shows include The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Romeo and Juliet, improv shows, three interactive murder mystery dinner theatre shows and one evening of short love comedies.

Theatrix has also taught acting, improv and playwriting classes to all ages from six to 60 in various venues and establishments around the island.

Why do I do it? What motivates me? I can’t help it. I have to. I was shaped this way by two notable incidents in my youth.

I was five. It was a first grade play. I was ‘Fourth Bird’ with a bird beak hat made from crepe paper on my head, and I had a four-line poem to quote. Being the youngest and smallest, I was also the cutest. I belted out my poem. The audience roared with laughter.

“Hey!”, my little mind thought, “That was cool.” So I said it again, and they roared again. “Well, if two was good, three will be even better”, and I started to say it again, but my teacher quietly took me by the hand and led me off. But not fast enough to prevent me from being stage-struck forever after.

Skip ahead to sixth grade. One day I came home from school, and for some reason the TV was on, tuned to a station we never watched, University of Houston educational TV. The picture was black and white and grainy, but the sound was clear. What was playing was the university’s production of Romeo and Juliet. I dropped my books and lay down on the floor, only to be mesmerised for the next two hours by the immortal ‘star-crossed lovers’. I was 10 years old, mind you, and did not understand half of what was being said, but I got the story; I was transfixed, I rejoiced and agonised and was shocked and left speechless by the story till its final, tragic moments.

New Paths Retreat

I’m not sure I cried, but I knew that something beautiful, something meaningful had just happened to me, and I knew that no movie or TV show I had ever seen or would ever see could do to me what had just been done. I had been touched deeply and I wanted nothing more than to be able to touch others like that. I won’t tell you how long ago that was, but it was several decades and that love for theatre and what theatre can do has never faded, not for a moment.

I, for one, don’t want to see children, born into a world of screens and social media, being deprived of the thrill of live theatre. More next time about what we get from live theatre that drama and comedy on screens can never give.

But in closing now, back to Angus Bowmer, one of my greatest inspirations.

Mr Bowmer was an unknown Oregon English teacher in 1935 when he persuaded the town council of Ashland to add Shakespeare plays to their July 4th (American Independence Day) celebrations. He gathered a group of amateurs to perform the plays, they were well-received and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland (OSF), Oregon, was launched. Today, 83 years later, OSF is a world-renowned professional resident theatre and the biggest festival of its kind in the US.

It produces 11 plays a year, from three to five Shakespeare plays, and the rest by other playwrights, both modern and classical. OSF has now performed Shakespeare’s complete canon of 37 plays four times, and has received over 20 million visitors from all over the world.

‘The moment one definitely commits oneself, then providence moves too… Whatever you can do or dream, you can begin it, boldness has genius, power and magic in it. Begin it now.’ - Goethe

Joel Adams is building a vibrant theatre community right here in Phuket. You can contact him at theatrixphuket@gmail.com or by phone on 093 6490066. Facebook: Theatrix Group

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dua Lipa: Dark-pop delight
Heart of the matter - Jeffrey Sevilla talks Jazz
The trivial villain
The world of a Pop Surrealism artist
‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
’Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Only Silk - Excerpt from Alan Platt’s new novel, ‘Foreign Fool’
Last Punk Standing: The new Vivienne Westwood documentary
Stand-up Singapore: Interview with comedian, Sam See
The 6th Anniversary of the Phuket Drum Circle
[VIDEO] The Tattoo High
It’s a family affair... The power of the collective in the local art scene
Kendrick Lamar vows no complacency after Pulitzer
CHIARO wants to share a love of music with audiences in Phuket and beyond
Japanese veteran director Hirokazu Kore-eda, wins top prize at Cannes

 

Phuket community
Phuket pharmacists up in arms over Drugs Act

What is so puzzling about what the legislation proscribes? What is puzzling is why a military junta ...(Read More)

American tourist in ICU after Krabi rock climbing fall

As a patient (since deceased) or relative of the deceased, one would be mortified to read comments c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us

If the Thai basher would only read the article, it was not Thai's worried about international pe...(Read More)

Poor service quality dogs airport ranking

Hire foreign professionals to upgrade Suvarnabhumi airport. Abroad many countries do that a few year...(Read More)

Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown

Question again: Where are these 1463 foreigners hold presently until they get deported? Not in Phuke...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Prison reaches half-way mark

Phuket Town prison, built for 750 prisoners. Now holding a total of 3131 prisoners! To say that the...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets

I am well aware as would most intelligent people of the implications of the devotees in this festiva...(Read More)

Poor service quality dogs airport ranking

Thailand's bullheaded bureaucracies will ensure that nothing changes. As the AoT continues to m...(Read More)

Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim

When a town police chief plays down a Vice Governor we face a Phuket authority struggle. And for the...(Read More)

Phuket pharmacists up in arms over Drugs Act

Well, this whole affair/plan is already off the table, but I was puzzled by the term "health p...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Lofty Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PST 21 - 24 NOV 2018
Dan About Thailand
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air

 