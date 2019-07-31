Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A night at L’Opera: Authentic Italian cuisine sings at Laguna

A night at L’Opera: Authentic Italian cuisine sings at Laguna

L’Opera has recently taken over a prominent position on Tinlay Place at Laguna, joining sever­al other restaurants in what is fast becoming a mini culinary hotspot.

Dining
By Chris Watson

Saturday 3 August 2019, 10:00AM

Ravioli scampi.

Ravioli scampi.

L’Opera’s ochre restaurant front.

L’Opera’s ochre restaurant front.

The charming Paolo.

The charming Paolo.

Fettucine rustica.

Fettucine rustica.

« »

Strolling through the impressive entrance, I am greeted with a warm welcome from Paolo, L’Opera’s resident patron. Paolo is also a highly recognised mem­ber of the Association of Italian Som­meliers and the Worldwide Sommeliers Association – both internationally revered. This venture is the latest ad­dition to the L’Opera Group which also runs several other successful restau­rants across Asia.

The interior is an attractively deco­rated space in warming tones of golden brown and orange with splashes of mustard yellow, reminiscent of that distinctive ochre shade prevalent in the villages that sit along the Mediterrane­an coastline. It is rustically furnished with wooden beams, a matching pol­ished wooden floor and comfy leather and rattan chairs, lending a casual yet stylish air to the room. Vistas of Tus­can landscapes dot the walls, almost making one believe one is vacationing somewhere in a rural Italian village.

Paolo is charming and effusive and urges my dining companion and I to leave our menu choices in his capable hands. Much of the unique quality and appeal of Italy stems from the variety found within its 20 regions. Each re­gion has its own individuality, culture reflected through art, architecture and cuisine. L’Opera, whilst embracing pre­dominantly Tuscan cuisine, also offers the best of other regions.

Whilst we await Paolo’s return, I am aware of an unobtrusive and appropri­ate soundtrack in the background. Yes, you’ve guessed it, Italian opera! Opera was born in Italy around the year 1600, and for those non-aficionados, Italian is the one and only language of opera, re­gardless of the origin of the actual opera itself. Many famous operas were writ­ten by both Italian composers such as Rossini and Puccini and also by foreign composers, the most well known being Handel and Mozart. Everyone recalls The Three Tenors and the aria Nessun Dorma, even if only from its adoption as a World Cup anthem.

Paolo arrives carrying a colourful pizza margherita, straight from the wood-fired oven which imparts this crispy crusted classic cheese and tomato combination with a pleasant, slightly charred and smoky flavour. Originat­ing from Naples, the home of the pizza, margherita is for many Italians a rep­resentation of the country. Created in 1889 by a renowned chef following the unification of the Kingdom of Italy for Queen Margherita of Savoy, it is a pizza modelled around the Italian flag: tomato for red, mozzarella for white and basil for green.

Our pizza is followed by a signa­ture chef’s dish of vitello tonnato from Piedmont in the north west, compris­ing thin slivers of tender veal bathed in a creamy mayonnaise dressing, flavoured with tuna and garnished with piquant anchovies, capers and lemon. The tradition dictates a five-hour resting period to fully develop the flavours you seek to appreciate in this deceptively simple classic. This one has definitely felt the love!

Pasta served here is an artisanal variety from Gragnano, a hilltop village near Naples. The village established its reputation as the location of the first pasta factory in the world to be awarded IGP certification. Its celebrated dried pasta is made from combining the fin­est semolina with spring water from the surrounding mountains.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Paolo then brings us taglierini al pro­fumo di tartufo, or thin egg noodles in truffle sauce, an authentic Tuscan reci­pe. Tuscany has the enviable distinction of being a source of both black and white truffles, the so-called ‘diamonds of gas­tronomy’, as much because of their rarity and resulting price. This dish does not disappoint.

We are also offered an equally satisfying spaghetti with fresh Italian buratta and tomatoes. Whilst slightly less decadent than our previous truffle dish, the buratta contributes a creamy, almost buttery texture which, when partnered with the sweet flesh of the cherry tomatoes, elevates this dish to a new level of taste.

Alternatively, one can choose a homemade ravioli from a short selec­tion, including a tasty parcel filled with seafood in a smoked salmon sauce. King prawns, sole or a number of An­gus steaks are also available, including both rib-eye and tenderloin served in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce or yet again truffle sauce. In Tuscan cuisine you will find just about everything can be infused with truffle, from balsamic vinegar to pecorino cheese!

To end our evening, Paolo insists on us sampling several desserts, including a panna cotta with surprising honeyed truffle and sweet balsamic, and a sig­nature zuccotto, a semi-frozen sponge dessert originating in Florence contain­ing a local artisan Italian gelato made here in Phuket.

Following the traditional Italian after-dinner lemon refreshment, in the words of that famous operatic pop song, sung by the Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli, ‘Con Te Partiro’, and for those less fluent, it is sadly ‘time to say good­bye!’ Tonight, we have experienced a little corner of Italy, authentic Italian dishes with typically convivial Italian family spirit.

L’Opera Ristorante Italiano is open daily for lunch from 11:30am-2:30pm and for dinner from 6-11pm.
(+66) 95 468 2248
contact@loperaphuket.com
www.loperaphuket.com

Chris is a former Michelin Guide In­spector who, following an international career in hospitality spanning 30 years in both the Middle East and Asia, has now settled in Thailand and contrib­utes a monthly restaurant column.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sweet tooth: Thailand consumes over four times the recommended amount of sugar
Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5
Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale
Children across Asia to learn lifesaving tips from loved cartoon characters
A place to celebrate difference
The flying thespian continues his travels
Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture
Community groups create five-step plan to clean up Phuket using nature’s tools
Happy Birthday, Your Majesty
A roaring success: The Lion King remake a cinematic masterpiece to change CGI forever
WHO says e-cigarettes ‘undoubtedly harmful’
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… gelato
How to check THAI lottery Results: No PDF Download required
Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary
Why beach clean-ups work

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

@Rorri...I would guess the answer is NO...I'll go out on a line here and say that under dangerou...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

I noticed the brand new jet ski they were able to purchase. They clearly don't understand what S...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

As meteorologist and dive instructor I be studying both effect of El Niño and global warming effect...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Is there no standard in Thailand what a life guard should look like at work ?"Always a pl...(Read More)

Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab

"..a Phuket without tourists,empty hotels and shopping centers.a very quiet airport.."Eve...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Mr.Nasa,if they would wear a string tanga only,would that be ok for you?...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 