BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon

A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon

MARATHON: Last weekend saw the 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon where over 8,000 Thai and expat runners enjoyed a scenic course which took particpants past local villages and the beaches of Nai Yang, Layan and Bang Tao.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 December 2020, 02:00PM

Hunter and Siena Milgate. Photo: Toni-Maree Milgate

Hunter and Siena Milgate. Photo: Toni-Maree Milgate

With the new normal health protocol in place and expertly adhered to by all, the occasion was a resounding success.

One particular story from the weekend was the very impressive display of brother and sister Hunter and Siena Milgate who both achieved podium finishes in their runs.

Both competed in the 5km fun run, with Hunter crossing the line in first place in the male 12-16 age category, as well as fourth place overall with a super speedy time of 18.27.

Property in Phuket

Younger sister Siena came in second place in the female 12-16 age group with a stellar time of 23.13, just behind winner Chiara Egger who clocked a time of 21.13.

A big congrats to the Milgate family and to all those who competed in the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
Phuket’s young chess masters do battle
Six Thai stars gunning for US Women’s Open success
Momota, Tai to light up Bangkok events
Perez makes Red Bull an offer – can they refuse?
Man Utd dumped as racism row interrupts PSG game
Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024
World Cup 2022 qualifiers hand France tricky draw, England face Poland
Suzuki Cup postponed again
Jones slams ‘disrespectful’ England critics after Nations Cup final win
Liverpool spark Anfield party to join Spurs at top of Premier League
From last to first, Perez finally wins in Sakhir thriller
Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong
Trust the process, says Lampard as Chelsea take Premier League top spot
Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 