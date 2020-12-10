A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon

MARATHON: Last weekend saw the 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon where over 8,000 Thai and expat runners enjoyed a scenic course which took particpants past local villages and the beaches of Nai Yang, Layan and Bang Tao.

Marathon

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 December 2020, 02:00PM

Hunter and Siena Milgate. Photo: Toni-Maree Milgate

With the new normal health protocol in place and expertly adhered to by all, the occasion was a resounding success.

One particular story from the weekend was the very impressive display of brother and sister Hunter and Siena Milgate who both achieved podium finishes in their runs.

Both competed in the 5km fun run, with Hunter crossing the line in first place in the male 12-16 age category, as well as fourth place overall with a super speedy time of 18.27.

Younger sister Siena came in second place in the female 12-16 age group with a stellar time of 23.13, just behind winner Chiara Egger who clocked a time of 21.13.

A big congrats to the Milgate family and to all those who competed in the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020.