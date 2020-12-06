BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong

Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong

PHUKET: An 8,000 strong field turned out to Run Paradise in Phuket this weekend at the 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon. Held yesterday and today (Dec 5-6), the new normal edition combined stringent safety and hygiene measures with a scenic course which took Thai and expat runners past local villages and the beaches of Nai Yang, Layan and Bang Tao.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 December 2020, 02:53PM

More than 8,000 people turned out to take part in the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon this weekend. Photo: Supplied

Krzysztof Hadas, winner of the men’s 5km and Half Marathon events. Photo: Supplied

Lewis Chalk, winner of the men’s 10km and the Marathon events. Photo: Supplied

Sasiwimon Khongjit, winner of the women’s Marathon. Photo: Supplied

Suttida Udomchai, winner of the women’s 10km event. Photo: Supplied

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai and Ratchawin ‘Koi’ Wongwiriya. Photo: Supplied

Organisers shone a spotlight on Phuket’s preparedness to host large-scale events with the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon also providing a much needed boost to the island’s economy.

Impressive times were the order of the two days with two double-headers in the Male divisions and some top performances by Thai athletes. Polish Triathlete Krzysztof Hadas, winner of the recent Laguna Phuket Triathlon, took a comfortable win in the 5km event yesterday in what was to be a warm-up for his Half Marathon today. After some close racing with Russian Sergei Zyrianov over the 21.0975km distance, Hadas finished fast to make it two wins in two days, and his first Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Half Marathon title.

In the 10.5km yesterday, Lewis Chalk (GBR) got the better of Anuwat Bunmak (THA) after racing shoulder-to-shoulder, claiming the win in an impressive time of 00:35:22. Not satisfied, Chalk then lined up against some tough competition for the Marathon today. Showing no signs of fatigue, he used his short-distance speed to break-away from the pack and cross the finish line first in a time of 02:55:48, almost five minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Other notable performances at this year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon include Sasiwimon Khongjit (THA), who took the Female Marathon title ahead of Maysinee Sukkuea (ZAF) and Wipawadee Titawattanavijit (THA). In the Half Marathon, the top two spots in the Female division went to Thai runners Suchada Wattanaves and Nopchaya Handittagul respectively, while Suttida Udomchai led a Thai 1-2-3 in the 10.5km Female division the day before.

For runners of all ages and abilities, and from a diverse cross section of society, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon has become a ‘bucket-list must do’ event. Regulars at the event, and fans of Phuket, Thai superstar couple Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai and Ratchawin ‘Koi’ Wongwiriya were running again this year and finished their first marathon together following their talk-of-the-town wedding just last week.

For the 8,000 runners at this year’s event, it wasn’t all about times and trophies. Popular for its scenic course and two-day concept with 2km, 5km and 10.5km at sunset and Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and Marathon at sunrise the following day, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon’s unique formula has made it popular with families, amateurs and pros alike, and over its 15 years history it has become one of the leading destination marathons in Southeast Asia.

Overall Results

Top three in each distance are: 

 

Marathon – Male

  1. Lewis Chalk (GBR), 02:55:48
  2. Tharatorn Poomrungrueang (THA), 03:00:27
  3. Worapoj Sukkaew (THA), 03:01:25

Marathon – Female

  1. Sasiwimon Khongjit (THA), 03:41:54
  2. Maysinee Sukkuea (ZAF), 03:57:23
  3. Wipawadee Titawattanavijit (THA), 04:00:42

Marathon Relay

  1. Team Subaru Phuket, 03:07:26
  2. Team Nham Daeng Yam Yen, 03:13:22
  3. Team Badass Bitches, 03:40:57

Half Marathon - Male

  1. Krzysztof Hadas (POL), 01:09:41
  2. Sergei Zyrianov (RUS), 01:10:14
  3. Erik Bohm (NLD), 01:18:41

Half Marathon - Female

  1. Suchada Wattanaves (THA), 01:37:58
  2. Nopchaya Handittagul (THA), 01:42:03
  3. Sabine Claudia Egger-Weickhardt (AUS), 01:42:27

10.5km - Male

  1. Lewis Chalk (GBR), 00:35:22
  2. Anuwat Bunmak (THA), 00:36:17
  3. Merrick Fairall (ZAF), 00:38:05

10.5km - Female

  1. Suttida Udomchai (THA), 00:43:44
  2. Pimporn Udomdee (THA), 00:49:14
  3. Wilai Aer-Loh (THA), 00:50:21

5km - Male

  1. Krzysztof Hadas (POL), 00:15:38
  2. Eakkalak Chankaew (THA), 00:16:13
  3. Arthitta Veerathamwatin (THA), 00:17:03

5km - Female

  1. Chiara Jessica Egger (AUS), 00:21:13
  2. Siena Milgate (AUS), 00:23:13
  3. Phichaya Phattharathanasut (THA), 00:23:21

2km Kids Run - Male

  1. Alangkran Khongrat (THA), 00:08:15
  2. Nathee Gorton (THA), 00:08:22
  3. Tanadul Panichyanont (THA), 00:08:38

2km Kids Run - Female

  1. Urassaya Suebhait (THA), 00:08:17
  2. Valeriia Iakovleva (RUS), 00:08:45
  3. Thea Primarolo (GBR), 00:09:45

For detailed results, visit www.sportstats.asia

As a top marathon major in Thailand, the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon meets stringent international standards. Certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) since the event’s first year, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon and a leading destination marathon in South East Asia. For more information:
Website: www.phuketmarathon.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon
Instagram: @phuketmarathon
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LagunaPhuketMarathon

Foot | 06 December 2020 - 15:28:33 

How many wearing masks at the start.

 

