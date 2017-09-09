The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai

THB 19,750,000

Monday 11 September 2017, 08:56AM

5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai 5-bed pool villa, 1.2 Rai

3 detached buildings, L-shaped open plan living, Western kitchen, guest suite, pool 11mx5m, quiet residential area. 1.2 rai plot.
Contact details
Person : Mrs Simpson
Phone : 0844477248
Website : http://www.thaivillaonline.com
