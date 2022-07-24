Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’

3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’

PHUKET: More than 3,000 people turned out to take part in the ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’ fun run today (July 24), held to support Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 July 2022, 06:19PM

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

« »

The event today featured a 6.3km fun run and a 12.6km ‘mini marathon’.

The fun run, organised by government officials, was held just one day before representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) are to land on the island for a week-long inspection visit.

The event, held at Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu, drew a host of officials, including Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, joined by all three Phuket Vice Governors: Phichet Panaphong, Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam was also present to hand over a donation B902,028 raised from the event to go towards supporting the neonatal intensive care unit at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Present to receive the donation was Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham.

Brightview Center

The donation was recognised as in line with the theme of the bid for Phuket to host the Expo: “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

“We therefore ask for the cooperation from all of you, which is of great importance in making Thailand and Phuket a success in hosting the Specialised Expo,” Mr Phiphat said.

“And if Thailand is selected to host EXPO 2028, it will be the first time in Southeast Asia,” he added.

“All countries are ready to develop together, and this Expo will be a platform for all countries to lead a bright future together,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong
18,000 meth pills, ice and firearm seized in drug arrests
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate
Belgian rafter still missing in Chiang Mai
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse
UN court rejects Myanmar challenge in Rohingya genocide case
Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia
Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit
Phuket police dodge reports monkeypox patient found in Sa Kaeo
Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Prayut defends weapons deals
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket monkeypox case, Cannabis could generate 43 billion baht by 2025 || July 22

 

Phuket community
Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

Wow he was so sick that he was able to travel all the way to Cambodia. This must be a terrible disea...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

F-35s and subs are for the coup generals like all the medals on their uniforn for hero acts they nev...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Lord Buddha bewares us of a Phuket overflying Thai F-35. They can not even keep a Black Hawk in the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

He deserves at least a modicum of sympathy ? 555 I think the PN and whoever wrote that article i...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Well, if you never regular clean up properly than you need a big clean up. But for reason of visiti...(Read More)

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Absolute scum like all members of the GOP. Grand Old Party my ar*e. Greedy Obnoxious Pricks is much ...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Toys for the big boys to play with. Waste of time and money. Who is going to threaten or invade Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

Yes I agree. The 90 day reporting is the single most unnecessary waste of time a long staying expat ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

How did he cross the border in to Cambodia if his Thai visa was long expired? Thai immigration up to...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Amazing Thailand. It's near impossible to get locals to clean up their own rubbish and keep the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 