3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’

PHUKET: More than 3,000 people turned out to take part in the ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’ fun run today (July 24), held to support Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 July 2022, 06:19PM

The event today featured a 6.3km fun run and a 12.6km ‘mini marathon’.

The fun run, organised by government officials, was held just one day before representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) are to land on the island for a week-long inspection visit.

The event, held at Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu, drew a host of officials, including Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, joined by all three Phuket Vice Governors: Phichet Panaphong, Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam was also present to hand over a donation B902,028 raised from the event to go towards supporting the neonatal intensive care unit at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Present to receive the donation was Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham.

The donation was recognised as in line with the theme of the bid for Phuket to host the Expo: “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

“We therefore ask for the cooperation from all of you, which is of great importance in making Thailand and Phuket a success in hosting the Specialised Expo,” Mr Phiphat said.

“And if Thailand is selected to host EXPO 2028, it will be the first time in Southeast Asia,” he added.

“All countries are ready to develop together, and this Expo will be a platform for all countries to lead a bright future together,” he said.