The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

PHUKET: A total 190 drivers were refused entry to Phuket at the Phuket Check Point onto the island yesterday (Aug 3) on the first day of the ‘island isolation’ from domestic arrivals from the mainland.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 12:49PM

Soldiers check a delivery driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Soldiers check a delivery driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The regular traffic onto Phuket was absent yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The regular traffic onto Phuket was absent yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Soldiers check a driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The regular traffic onto Phuket was absent yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The regular traffic onto Phuket was absent yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Soldiers check a delivery driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Soldiers check a delivery driver at the checkpoint onto the island yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The list of medical facilities in Phang Nga that provide COVID tests and issue the required certificates. Image: PR Phuket (Click to enlarge.)

The list of medical facilities in Phang Nga that provide COVID tests and issue the required certificates. Image: PR Phuket (Click to enlarge.)

« »

The news came from Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Aganit Danpitaksat during a live broadcast from the Sandbox Emergency Operations Center (EOC) this morning (Aug 4).

“For the first day of the enforcement of the new measures, we found that our people paid attention to our entry measures and realised the necessity of the disease control measures very well,” Col Aganit said.

“Yesterday, 743 vehicles and 670 people were allowed to enter Phuket, as they were all exemptions [sic, meaning ‘allowed special permission to enter Phuket’],” he said. 

“Meanwhile, 190 arrivals were refused by officers at the checkpoint as they were not exemptions [to the requirements] and had no necessary reason to enter the island. They accepted being refused entry and returned to their provinces,” Col Aganit said. 

“For our brothers and sisters working in the delivery transport industry, the Phuket Provincial Government and relevant officials recognise the problems you are facing and are discussing measures to help you under these restrictions,” he said.

Among the entry requirements is that even those allowed to enter Phuket under special permission must be vaccinated and must present COVID test results issued within 72 hours of arriving confirming that the arrival is not infected with COVID-19.

To assist those arriving, Phuket officials yesterday posted a list of medical facilities in Phang Nga that provide COVID tests and issue the required documentation. The list included prices and contact details for each medical facility listed (see list in gallery above).

“I would like to say that anyone attempting to come to Phuket at this time, please stay in your home province. For people in Phuket, please stay on the island, as other provinces also have their own entry requirements,” he said. 

The 190 refused entry to Phuket by road yesterday is less than half of the almost 400 people attempting to enter Phuket by road on July 20 being refused entry for failing to satisfy the revised entry requirements, which were announced just two days earlier.

Lack of clear information and short notice were identified as the main causes for confusion at that time.

This time, the announcement that all traffic at the checkpoint onto Phuket will be closed to all but essential traffic from Aug 3-16 came last Friday ‒ four days before the new measures were brought into effect.

Entry requirements

The new requirements for entering the island were introduced via a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last Thursday (July 29). The restrictions will remain in effect until at least Aug 16.

Under the order, the only persons and vehicles to be allowed onto the island during the period are as follows:

1) Medical ambulance emergency patient, lifeguard, rescue

2) Transport drugs, materials, medical supplies, medical chemicals

3) Transport consumer goods, agricultural products, livestock, animal feed

4) Transporting cooking gas fuel

5) Transport for banks, money, financial institution

6) Transport of parcels and publications

7) People who need to travel through international channels Phuket International Airport (must have a ticket of the travel date only)

8) Persons who have been ordered or have a written assignment from the agency to perform duties in the prevention and control of diseases in Phuket

9) People who have been ordered by government agencies to go or perform urgent missions in Phuket

10) Those who have an appointment according to the court proceedings prosecutor or the investigating officer which must have clear documentary evidence that if postponing the said appointment will seriously damage the consideration process or an appointment to register rights and juristic acts only in case of urgent need that cannot be avoided otherwise it will cause damage to the parties or greatly affect the economy.

11) Transport construction materials, machinery and spare parts used for maintenance. Only used in the implementation of projects to solve the flood problem. or projects of the state, state enterprises, other government agencies in solving problems of people’s troubles or in case of urgent need

12) Any other cases that have practical problems that need to be diagnosed and ordered The incident commander at the Phuket checkpoint shall have the authority to consider on a case by case basis.

Even then, the checkpoint onto Phuket will remain closed to all traffic except for emergencies from 11pm to 4am each night.

In order to be allowed into Phuket, all of the above exceptions still must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by having received two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine, or one injection of the Sinovac vaccine and one injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or at least one injection of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving.

Alternatively, arrivals must have been discharged from medical care for recovering from CVOID-19 no more than 90 days before arriving.

Also, in order to be allowed into Phuket, all arrivals must present results of an RT-PCR test or antigen test performed by a medical facility within 72 hours of arriving proving that they are not infected.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash
Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old
COVID returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills
Businesses request vaccine tax relief
Scholars not involved in vaccine procurement, MOPH says
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught, No alcohol at Phuket restaurants, Insurgents attack in Deep South |:| August 3
Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32
Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn
Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again
Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Provincial Police Chief investigated, island village lockdown |:| August 2
Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

"Make people happy - Worry less about infection" ??? OMG...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Kurt - you need to go Immigration 2nd floor and ask for a reset of your details and complete the app...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

I wonder about the accuracy of the "cases per day" figures if they are calculated from onl...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Reg.Curfew ! I have to correct myself ! No curfew at the moment. I did fall for another fake news sp...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

Very sad situation - and likely to continue for a long time. If every expat on the island were to do...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A dam fine ride!

A long way from Loch Palm Golf course , Phuket Country Club is close by ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

Bet Mr PM and all his generals and other political cronies will put themselves at the top of the lis...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

@kurt. Maybe if you filled in the form properly in correct English you would get a positive result l...(Read More)

Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

@kurt. Do you ever pick up a dictionary or use spell check before you comment? Police are a waist of...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Nothing competent in the way officials are handling this crisis. Instead of just calling any officer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 