[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food

[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food

It's time to fill Jason's belly with some good ol' lamb! Join Jason as he searches Phuket for three different ways to prepare lamb in this special episode of What The Munch!

Dining
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 21 December 2019, 09:07AM

Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket’s food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item. In this episode, Jason goes all over the island to find what different Phuket restaurants and cafes do with salmon.

Sponsored by The 9th Floor in Patong!

Produced by JP Mestanza

Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Ch3iJp

Thailand Yacht Show

Check out JP’s Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK5jOLeWgxX-F85zb3c72sg

-------------------------------------------

9th Floor Patong https://bit.ly/2JtNOrn & https://bit.ly/2s6roEw

Bollywood https://bit.ly/2sQPvHi & https://bit.ly/2Zfny8u

Suay Restaurant https://bit.ly/2s6rlIQ & https://bit.ly/35MpOqe

