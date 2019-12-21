[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food

Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket’s food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!
We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item. In this episode, Jason goes all over the island to find what different Phuket restaurants and cafes do with salmon.
Sponsored by The 9th Floor in Patong!
Produced by JP Mestanza
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Ch3iJp
Check out JP’s Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK5jOLeWgxX-F85zb3c72sg
-------------------------------------------
9th Floor Patong https://bit.ly/2JtNOrn & https://bit.ly/2s6roEw
Bollywood https://bit.ly/2sQPvHi & https://bit.ly/2Zfny8u
Suay Restaurant https://bit.ly/2s6rlIQ & https://bit.ly/35MpOqe
Be the first to comment.