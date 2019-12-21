[VIDEO] Lamb, three ways! What The Munch Ep. 5 || Phuket Food

It's time to fill Jason's belly with some good ol' lamb! Join Jason as he searches Phuket for three different ways to prepare lamb in this special episode of What The Munch!

Dining

By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 21 December 2019, 09:07AM

Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket’s food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item. In this episode, Jason goes all over the island to find what different Phuket restaurants and cafes do with salmon.

