Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion

Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion

TENNIS: Alexander Zverev slumped to a last-16 defeat at Flushing Meadows on Monday (September 2) while Rafael Nadal was set to battle Marin Cilic later in a clash of former US Open champions.

Tennis
By AFP

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 09:13AM

Alexander Zverev has made just two quarter-finals in 18 Grand Slam appearances. Photo: AFP

Alexander Zverev has made just two quarter-finals in 18 Grand Slam appearances. Photo: AFP

Sixth seed Zverev rolled through the opening set against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman under the roof on a rainswept Labor Day at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but lost his way to go down 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

The German was enjoying his deepest run in New York but committed 17 double faults and 65 unforced errors and received a point penalty for swearing as Schwartzman advanced to a second US Open quarter-final in three years.

"Generally my season so far has not been the best," said Zverev, who has reached just two quarter-finals in 18 Grand Slam appearances. 

"Grand Slams were not actually worse than my season like they were last year and two years ago. I hope I can attack them next year."

Zverev said he was hindered a "very swollen" back and right hip following a fall in his previous match.

"I had a lot of chances which I didn't use early in the match. He kind of ran away with it."

Zverev lost his serve three times during the second set but appeared to have steadied himself when he moved a break ahead at 3-2 in the third, only for Schwartzman to wrest the momentum back in his favor after a lengthy sixth game.

"It was tough because I was feeling I had the chance to win this and I had a few break points I could not take," Schwartzman said. "He was up a break and then I recovered really quickly and I felt great after that." 

Schwartzman, also a quarter-finalist at last year's French Open, matched his best Grand Slam run and awaits the winner between 18-time major champion Nadal and Croatian 22nd seed Cilic.

Nadal, a three-time US Open winner, has spent barely four hours on court in reaching the last 16, having benefited from a walkover in the second round.

Cilic, the 2017 Wimbledon finalist, withstood 40 aces from John Isner in round three but has defeated Nadal just twice in eight attempts.

"I've played quite a few times with Rafa. When you play these top guys you have to come up with your great tennis," Cilic said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

- Berretini in select club - 

Matteo Berrettini became just the second Italian man to progress to the US Open quarter-finals, 42 years after Corrado Barazzutti's run to the last four in New York.

Berrettini, the 24th seed, eased to a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) win over Russia's 43rd-ranked Andrey Rublev to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time. 

"It's something really crazy. I cannot believe it right now. I need a few hours to understand what happened," said Berrettini, 23, who goes on to play French 13th seed Gael Monfils.

"I'm just happy. Seeing my team and family here and crying, for me it's unbelievable."

Berrettini went one step further than his run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in July, where he was beaten by Roger Federer.

The Italian overcame a momentary lapse against Rublev as he dropped serve at 6-5 in the third set but sealed victory after two hours and 11 minutes in a tense tie-break.  

"I think I did an unbelievable match. I thought Andrey was playing really good and playing with confidence," Berrettini said.

"I was mixing my tennis, using the slice, forehand and serve. I think all my weapons were really good today."

Monfils, a 2016 US Open semi-finalist, crushed the 33-year-old Andujar's bid to become the oldest player in the Open era to reach his first Grand Slam singles quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 rout.

"I was very good tonight. I'm very happy," Monfils said. "I felt good and hit the ball very hard and I served good."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer
Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends
[VIDEO] MMA fighters teach the defenseless in Phuket!
Liverpool, Man City cruise as Chelsea flop again
Leclerc perfectly judges maiden win in eomtional Belgian GP
Leclerc dominates Belgian qualifying
Three things we learned from the Premier League
Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
All Blacks name Sonny Bill for World Cup, dump Franks
Nadal rampant at US Open as Thiem, Tsitsipas lead exodus
Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown
US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL
Serena routs Sharapova in US Open start, Djokovic cruises

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

*Edit: "Some sort..." [Hating the new non-edit function.]...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Adding if the 30 year lease owner dies, the lease is voided. Rent and rent cheap with a good agreem...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

The man is an absolute disgrace and no contrition whatsoever when things bite him in the backside, I...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Ben,if there are no LG's you complain.If there are LG's ,you complain too. I guess the only ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

All according to plan. Tourists not wanted or encouraged to visit. What makes anyone think otherwi...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS

 