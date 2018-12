Start From: Sunday 18 November 2018, 05:30PM to Sunday 18 November 2018, 08:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The pink ribbon has become the symbol for awareness of the disease and can be found adorning everything. Therefore our Zumba Community are aware of this breast cancer, we would like to arrange Zumba Fitness for Charity and Donation to fight for breast cancer, “Party in Pink 2018”. Money will be given to Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. 17.30 hrs – 18.30 hrs: Registration, 18.30 hrs – 20.30 hrs: Zumba Fitness Dance. Theme: Pink. For more info please contact Gabry 086 953 6341