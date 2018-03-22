The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Zuckerberg: Facebook must ‘step up’ after data scandal

UNITED STATES: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg yesterday (Mar 21) broke his silence on the data scandal rocking the social media giant, apologising for a “major breach of trust” with its two billion users and vowing to not repeat the mistake.

technology,

AFP

Thursday 22 March 2018, 09:27AM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in his first public statement on the scandal engulfing the company, says the social network must ‘step up’ and do more to protect user data. Photo: Justtin Sullivan / AFP / Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in his first public statement on the scandal engulfing the company, says the social network must ‘step up’ and do more to protect user data. Photo: Justtin Sullivan / AFP / Getty Images

In his first public comments on the uproar over the harvesting of data on 50 million users by a British firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Zuckerberg told Facebook users the firm had “a responsibility to protect your data”.

He added that if it didn’t, “we don’t deserve you”.

He promised that Facebook will investigate every application that has accessed large amounts of data at the leading social network, and do full forensic audits if anything looks suspicious.

“This was a major breach of trust and I’m really sorry that this happened,” Zuckerberg said in a television interview with CNN.

“Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Zuckerberg’s comments come after several days during which Facebook shares were pummelled and calls for investigations were launched on both sides of the Atlantic.

Writing on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg said “the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago.

“But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

It has emerged that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on millions of people from an app developed by researcher Aleksandr Kogan, which was downloaded by thousands of Facebook users but also scooped up information from their friends.

“This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook,” Zuckerberg wrote. “But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it.

“We need to fix that.”

Zuckerberg said some changes were made by Facebook in 2014 that addressed “abusive apps”, and that “these actions would prevent any app like (the one linked to Cambridge Analytica) from being able to access so much data today”.

While the transfer of such data is no longer allowed under Facebook rules, Zuckerberg vowed additional measures “to secure our platform”.

Those will include an investigation of apps that had access to large amounts of information before the rules were changed, more restrictions on developers’ data access and a requirement that developers obtain approval and sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data.

He said Facebook would launch a tool “to make sure you understand which apps you’ve allowed to access your data” which will be featured prominently.

“I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I’m responsible for what happens on our platform,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“I’m serious about doing what it takes to protect our community ... We will learn from this experience to secure our platform further and make our community safer for everyone going forward.”

During the CNN interview, Zuckerberg said he was open to testifying before members of Congress if he is the person at Facebook best placed to answer their questions, and that he is not opposed to Facebook being regulated.

“I am actually not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” Zuckerberg said.

“Technology is an increasingly important trend in the world; the question is more the right regulation than should it be regulated.”

For example, he said, he would “love” to see regulations calling for transparency about who is behind online ads.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 22 March 2018 - 16:05:14

Do thai people know that the present thai Government can read everything on their phones on: Facebook, YouTube, Line, WhatsApp and Twitter?
That there is no privacy protection at all in Thailand?
Even a 'like' can get you in thai 'justice' trouble, as we red previously. ( arrests)

The Phuket News

moskito | 22 March 2018 - 14:19:07

Cmon, EVERYBODY knows FaceBook is NSA, CIA, Mossad and German Verfassungsschutz... so who is he kidding? 
There was never a cheaper service getting data of citizens who are providing them by themselfs totally for FREE

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.