PHUKET: Phuket has escaped the first day of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays with zero deaths from midnight Wednesday (Apr 10) to midnight Thursday (Apr 11).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 12 April 2019, 10:59AM

Police inspect motorists on Phuket’s roads on the first day of the Seven Days of Danger (Apr 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, five people were injured in four accidents, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning.

Among the five were three foreigners. At about 4:45pm yesterday (Apr 11) 24-year-old Chinese tourist, Yan Ye lost control of his motorbike on the coastal road between Kamala and Patong, causing him a broken bone hip, and his passenger, Zhang Chunli, 38, a broken bone – details of which were not disclosed. Both were taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Elsewhere on the island, a Swedish man, Eric Mahlberg, 57, collided with a car in Thalang yesterday as he was ‘ghost driving’ (driving opposite traffic flow) on a motorbike along Namtok Bangpea Rd. He was admitted to Thalang Hospital with complaints of dizziness, head pain and a swollen leg.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 1,200 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

•42 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

•83 fined for not wearing seatbelts

•405 fined for driving without a licence

•13 fined for speeding

•76 fined for running a red light

•51 fined for ghost driving

•20 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

•38 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

•27 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

•445 people fined for not wearing helmets

Across Thailand, a total of 75 people were killed and 2,562 injured on the first of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday (April 11), according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest injured number in accidents with 291 people while Nakhon Ratchasima recorded 123, Lopburi 112 and Chiang Mai province 102.

Ubon Ratchathani had a nation-leading five deaths on Thursday (April 11).