‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

BANGKOK: A “Zero Carbon” mobile application has been launched to help tourists and tourism operators achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2027.

environmenttourismhealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 July 2023 03:08 PM

Supawadee Photiyarach of PMUC (third from left) introduces the ‘Zero Carbon’ app with representatives of TCEB, Dasta, TGO and Teata at Pullman King Power Bangkok yesterday (July 12). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

The app is a joint project involving several public and private organisations, such as the Program Management Unit Competitiveness (PMUC), an independent funding body operating under the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and the Innovation Policy Council, reports the Bangkok Post.

Others involved include Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Thai Ecotourism (Tceb), Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (Teata), Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) and Pims Technologies.

The app will help tourists monitor their carbon footprint generated by their activities and help provide travel routes and methods that are considered net zero tourism, said Kiatchai Maitriwong, the TGO Executive Director.

The app will also provide a channel for people to buy carbon credits to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions generated by each activity. About 1,500 zero-carbon routes will be added to the app in the next three years.

