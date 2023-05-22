333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia

Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday (May 21) that Bakhmut was “not occupied” by Moscow, while the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group insisted his fighters had taken control of the eastern city “to the last centimetre”.

RussianUkraineviolencemilitarypolitics
By AFP

Monday 22 May 2023, 11:28AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Hiroshima. Photo: AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Hiroshima. Photo: AFP

Kyiv’s military said it was hanging on to a small part of the city and said its troops were advancing on its flanks.

Bakhmut, a salt-mining town that once had a population of 70,000 people, has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in Moscow’s 15-month Ukraine offensive.

A day earlier, Wagner and Moscow’s regular army claimed to have fully captured Bakhmut, with Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating them on the alleged conquest.

But speaking at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Zelensky denied Russia’s claims.

“Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today,” he said during a press conference.

“I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded.”

Sitting next to US President Joe Biden, Zelensky suggested it would be a pyrrhic victory for Moscow.

“You have to understand there is nothing” there in Bakhmut, he said on the sidelines of the summit in Japan.

Zelensky compared the “absolute total destruction” in Bakhmut to the devastation in Hiroshima when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city in 1945.

“There is absolutely nothing alive (there).”

The Ukrainian army said yesterday it retained an “insignificant” part of the city and that soldiers were advancing in from the city’s outer limits.

“We continue to advance on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut,” said Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.

Wagner claims no Ukrainian soldiers left

But Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner whose fighters have spearheaded Russia’s advance on Bakhmut, insisted there were no Ukrainian troops there.

“There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut as we have stopped taking prisoners,” he said in a post on Telegram.

“There are a huge number of corpses of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Prigozhin said Zelensky was either not telling the truth or “like many of our own military leaders, simply does not know what is happening on the ground, this is a possibility.”

Pro Property Partners

On Saturday, he had announced that his fighters had taken full control of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said Wagner would hand over control of the city to the Russian army by May 25.

But a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Grouping of Forces, Sergiy Cherevatyj, said Ukrainian troops were conducting counterattacks in the city and its surroundings.

Russian forces “are trying to take the whole city under their control. Our units are holding defense - several buildings and a number of fortifications in the southwestern part” of Bakhmut, he said on national television.

Fierce clashes occurred in other eastern cities and towns including Mariinka and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, according to a Ukrainian General Staff report, which said Russians conducted four missile strikes and 45 air strikes yesterday.

“Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities,” the report said. “Battle for the town of Bakhmut continues.”

The loss of Bakhmut would be hugely symbolic for the Ukrainians, who had held on for months - ignoring US advice behind the scenes to focus elsewhere.

But some analysts have said Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in Bakhmut and forced it to commit large resources, potentially weakening its defences in other parts of the front line.

The fall of Bakhmut would allow Moscow to bring home a key victory after a series of humiliating defeats.

It would also come before a major counteroffensive that Kyiv has been preparing for months.

Zelensky himself has warned that the city’s loss would open the way for Russian troops to capture more of the Donbas region.

Congratulations from Putin

The Russian army released a statement several hours after Prigozhin on Saturday.

“The liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed,” it said, using the Soviet-era name of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin later congratulated both Wagner and the Russian army, who have been at increasing loggerheads during Moscow’s offensive.

“Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate” the city, TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin statement as saying.

The two camps are now awaiting the Ukraine counteroffensive, but Zelensky said recently his army needs more time before launching the assault.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Arrest in Patong child sex trafficking case, Charges in Phuket speedboat crash || May 22
Patong lifeguards assessed for beach safety
Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use
Wet weather sets in
Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!
MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita
Most Thais satisfied with election results: poll
Weather cannot stop fun at Phuket Local Taste fair
Governor attends Phuket Baba Wedding
10mn foreign tourists since January: govt
Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims
Phuket Peranakan Festival to celebrate island’s Chinese heritage
Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking
Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message
Captain faces up to 3 years in jail for Phuket speedboat accident

 

Phuket community
10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Any proof from the serial doubters on here that those figures are wrong ? All I saw this year (till ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

51 % per Thai law ? Jeez Kurt, how naive are you ? Do you think they run that business as an officia...(Read More)

MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita

And so it starts ... Pita is still 63 votes short of becoming Prime Minister and no additional suppo...(Read More)

MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita

Here we go...signs of the military regime's ditch effort to once again negate the will of the Th...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

Name .Ronnie Peterhitch.. goes around, why not mentioned name/nationality of arrested man on the pho...(Read More)

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Old Guy, Of course not many people believe the propaganda pep talk figures. And no one cares. It is ...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

[up to 15,000B in medical expenses, by Thai law.] For such a pathetically small amount of money you ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai urges MFP to leave S112 amendments out of pact

Form a democratic civilian Government first, postphone handling S112. Later parties can discuss how ...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Thailand should also fork up for each victim a additional indemnity for physical and emotional suffe...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

What a bag of nonsense, to visit injured hospitalized patients to tell them they not have to worry...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
BahtSold
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 