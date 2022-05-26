Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in on key Ukraine city

Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in on key Ukraine city

KYIV: Fierce battles raged in eastern Ukraine yesterday (May 25), with Russian troops on the verge of encircling a key industrial city, as President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a bitter rebuke of the West for not doing enough to help Kyiv win the war.

RussianUkraineviolencedeathmilitarypolitics
By AFP

Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:32AM

A young boy sits in front of a damaged building after a strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas yesterday (May 25). Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP

A young boy sits in front of a damaged building after a strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas yesterday (May 25). Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday described fighting outside of the industrial city of Severodonetsk, a key military goal for Russia, as “very difficult,” saying Russian troops were shelling the city from the outskirts with mortars.

“The coming week will be decisive,” Gaiday said in a video posted on Telegram, adding he believes Russia’s goal is to “capture the Lugansk region no matter what cost”.

“There is a colossal amount of shelling,” he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba compared the battle for Donbass to the epic battles fought in World War II and said his country “badly” needs multiple launch rocket systems to match Russian firepower.

In Kyiv, Zelensky echoed that plea.

“We need the help of our partners - above all, weapons for Ukraine. Full help, without exceptions, without limits, enough to win,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.

And he called out the international community for paying too much attention to Russia’s interests and too little to Ukraine’s.

The Ukrainian president blasted a recent New York Times editorial and other similar statements by influential Western figures suggesting that Ukraine might have to sacrifice some territory to end the conflict.

“We must do everything in our power so that the world develops a firm habit to take Ukraine into consideration, so that the interests of Ukrainians don’t get overtaken by the interests of those rushing to yet another meeting with the dictator,” Zelensky said.

Clear blackmail’

Russia’s Feb 24 invasion of its pro-Western neighbour has caused global shockwaves, with the latest being fears of food shortages, particularly in Africa.

Moscow blamed the international sanctions imposed after the invasion, while the West says the shortage is mainly down to Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.

“Solving the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the removal of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions,” said Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko.

But Kuleba urged the West not to give in.

“This is clear blackmail. You could not find a better example of blackmail in international relations,” Kuleba said in Davos.

Kuleba also slammed the western military alliance NATO for “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia.

Extremely heavy shelling’

Moscow’s army has plotted a slow but steady course deeper into Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since withdrawing forces from central and northern regions.

In the eastern town of Soledar, Ukraine’s salt manufacturing hub, the ground shook moments after Natalia Timofeyenko climbed out of her bunker.

“I go outside just to see people. I know that there is shelling out there but I go,” the 47-year-old said after a thundering blast smashed apart a chunk of a salt mine where she worked with most of her friends and neighbours.

Ghostly frontline towns like Soledar are being hammered by Russian artillery as they sit along the crucial road that leads out of besieged Severodonetsk and its sister city Lysychansk.

Twelve people were killed by “extremely heavy shelling and attacks” in the neighbouring region of Donetsk, which also forms part of Donbas, the Ukrainian presidency said.

In a sign that the rest of the country remains at risk, Russian cruise missiles struck the major southern rail hub of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and damaging dozens of houses, the presidency added.

It is just war’

Russia also sought to tighten its grip over the parts of southern Ukraine that it occupies.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree yesterday simplifying a procedure to obtain a Russian passport for residents of the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson, under the full control of Russian troops, and partly-occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv said the plan was a “flagrant violation” of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Moscow-backed officials are pushing for formal annexation by Russia.

“People are very apprehensive,” Kherson trolleybus driver Alexander Loginov, 47, told AFP from the cabin of his vehicle, during a press trip organised by the Russian defence ministry.

Day-to-day life remains marked by uncertainty, especially over payment of salaries as “Ukrainian banks are closing,” he said. “To be honest, it is just war.”

Underlining the human cost, about 200 bodies were found in the basement of a destroyed building of the port city of Mariupol, which fell to Moscow recently after a devastating siege, Ukrainian authorities said.

“It is impossible to be within the area due to the corpse smell,” Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram yesterday. “The occupiers turned the entire Mariupol into a cemetery.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Krung Thai opens branch at Provincial Hall
Barbara Lange goes home
Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years
Face mask-wearing mandate to be lifted ‘only in certain areas’
Phuket marks 8 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks no longer mandatory starting mid-June || May 25
One arrested over Koh Kaew home invasion, shooting
Xi speaks with UN Human Rights chief, defends China’s progress
Kathu schools set for English language drive
Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms
Power outages to affect Makro Thalang, Cherng Talay
Phuket ready for major events, say local figures
Phuket selects artificial butterflies for Queen Sirikit birthday display
Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

 

Phuket community
Face mask-wearing mandate to be lifted ‘only in certain areas’

Today: "Thailand Pass may not longer required for foreigners from 1 June, according Dr Prasit. ...(Read More)

Cop suspended for stomping on teens

These are the people we are supposed to look up to and respect to uphold the laws of the country??? ...(Read More)

End of mandatory face mask use

Should be kept compulsory for all indoor places, public transport, etc. I choose to continue to wear...(Read More)

Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

Not a single word about International ( foreign) health insurances. Mine covers Covid-19 till US$ 10...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Pooliekev forget the monkeypox incubation time. Is between 5-16 days, but can lenght till 21 days. ...(Read More)

Xi speaks with UN Human Rights chief, defends China’s progress

Adrian Zenz, he's been discredited a thousand fold already, can't you do better than that Am...(Read More)

TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate

TAT is good for winding up pointless windbags among the expat community. Never fails! ...(Read More)

Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

Good, at least Thailand knows which side it's bread is buttered. While they still have bread tha...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Monkeypox is plainly visible Kurt, that's why the authorities are on the lookout for symptoms. D...(Read More)

Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Of course it happened in the US again ! Does it have something to do with their mental state in gene...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential

 