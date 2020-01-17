Youth Talent Competition 2020

Within a short space of time, the Youth Talent Contest became a ‘must enter’ event for the young musicians on the island, creating a buzz in music rooms across the island. “We start getting phone calls from parents up to six months before the event to find out when it will be taking place again, and asking if they can enter their child,” said event organiser Gary Crause.
Each year the event evolves a little, and this year’s event is no different. Thanks to our fantastic sponsor UWC Thailand, we have been able to increase some of the prize money.
Cash prizes can be won by all of the first, second and third place contestants across all four categories. Class Act Media are the event’s chosen media partners.
Here’s a full list of the categories
and prizes:
Junior Vocals 8-12
1st B5,000
2nd B3,000
3rd B2,000
Senior Vocals 13-18
1st B5,000
2nd B3,000
3rd B2,000
Senior Instrumental 13-18
1st B5,000
2nd B3,000
3rd B2,000
Duo’s & Bands
1st B10,000
2nd B7,000
3rd B5,000
Spaces are limited to 40 entrants. The entry fee is B700 per contestant for solo entries, and B1,000 for duos and bands. The contest is judged by an
INDEPENDENT judging panel that will be announced on the day.
The fun starts at 4 pm on Feb 2 2020! We hope to see you there!
Gary Crause
Producer/Composer
Legend Music Recording Studio
Indy 2, Phuket, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0) 84 304 2587
www.legendmusic.net
