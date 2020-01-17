Youth Talent Competition 2020

The eighth edition of PAPA’s annual Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday, Feb 2 at the Blue Tree Phuket. The competition was started in 2011 to provide an opportunity for many of the musically talented students in Phuket to showcase their talents to the public.

Friday 17 January 2020, 03:00PM

Dasha Gorootsova winner of 2018 Youth Talent Senior Vocalist

Within a short space of time, the Youth Talent Contest became a ‘must enter’ event for the young musicians on the island, creating a buzz in music rooms across the island. “We start getting phone calls from parents up to six months before the event to find out when it will be taking place again, and asking if they can enter their child,” said event organiser Gary Crause.

Each year the event evolves a little, and this year’s event is no different. Thanks to our fantastic sponsor UWC Thailand, we have been able to increase some of the prize money.

Cash prizes can be won by all of the first, second and third place contestants across all four categories. Class Act Media are the event’s chosen media partners.

Here’s a full list of the categories

and prizes:

Junior Vocals 8-12

1st B5,000

2nd B3,000

3rd B2,000

Senior Vocals 13-18

1st B5,000

2nd B3,000

3rd B2,000

Senior Instrumental 13-18

1st B5,000

2nd B3,000

3rd B2,000

Duo’s & Bands

1st B10,000

2nd B7,000

3rd B5,000

Spaces are limited to 40 entrants. The entry fee is B700 per contestant for solo entries, and B1,000 for duos and bands. The contest is judged by an

INDEPENDENT judging panel that will be announced on the day.

The fun starts at 4 pm on Feb 2 2020! We hope to see you there!

Gary Crause

Producer/Composer

Legend Music Recording Studio

Indy 2, Phuket, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0) 84 304 2587

www.legendmusic.net