Youth Talent Competition 2020

Start From: Sunday 2 February 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 2 February 2020, 02:00PM

The 8th edition of PAPA's annual Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday the 2nd of February at the Blue Tree Phuket. Awesome cash prizes across 4 categories. Email: admin@phuketacademyofperformingarts.com for details on how to enter.