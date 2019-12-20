THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Youth Talent Competition 2020

Youth Talent Competition 2020

Start From: Sunday 2 February 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 2 February 2020, 02:00PM

The 8th edition of PAPA's annual Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday the 2nd of February at the Blue Tree Phuket. Awesome cash prizes across 4 categories. Email: admin@phuketacademyofperformingarts.com for details on how to enter.

Person : Gary Crause
Address : Blue Tree Phuket

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief

Well well finish in 2026 ? A think 2036 maybe. Don’t forget Chalong tunnel about 300 meter 5 year ...(Read More)

The Phuket Dream continues

Yeah, like one of a thousand over-priced hotels closing down would be some kind of tragedy....(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

Why not better to charge the police officers who were responsible for the transfer of this handcuffe...(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

No sympathy for that guy,but I fully understand that he doesn't want to go back to that country....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

It's because Thailand is coming second as the worlds deadliest place to drive. They want to be n...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

why not ring him and ask, then report back on here. ...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

k...what does having seat belts got to do with the article? Best check the law on the use of seatbel...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Port Bow impact ? What happened ? Both vessels making way ? Forcing Right of way ? A sticky Gove...(Read More)

Tesco bidders told to get permission

A 'penalty' of 0.5% is a big joke. When a Multinational want to sell things that 0.5% not st...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Accidents prove it is time for thai goverment regimental diploma-, safety-, and speed rules of these...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS

 