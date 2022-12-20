Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay

Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay

RUGBY: A youth rugby competition has been confirmed to take place this coming weekend (Dec 23-25) at Surin Beach Football Stadium, officials have confirmed.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 December 2022, 01:54PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

« »

The competition, known as the ‘Cherng Talay Mini and Youth Rugby International Cup 2022’, will be divided into three age specific categories for both male and female players, including: Under 10s, Under 12s, Under 14s.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday (Dec 18) overseen by the Secretary General of the Phuket Sports Association Warin Khaothong, who had been assigned to manage the project by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association.

Also present at the press conference was Manoch Phanchalad, President of the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Dr. Yongsak Na Songkhla, President of the Rugby Football Association of Thailand southern region, Acting Second Lieutenant Suriya Saman, President of the Rugby Football Association of Thailand northeast region, Ratchadaporn Oin from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office and Pattarawut Arisrakulthorn, General Administration Officer from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) office in Phuket. Youngsters from selected schools set to participate in the competition also joined the press conference.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Following the announcement representatives from the SAT Phuket office donated sports equipment such as footballs to Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to help benefit youngsters interested in taking up sports in future.

More information is available by calling the office of the Sport Association of Phuket on 098 670 6985.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England’s new rugby boss Borthwick wants to revive Twickenham ‘roar’
Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
O’Sullivan hails Thailand’s ‘Mr Bean’ snooker star
AFL returns to Phuket with the 2022 Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup
Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit
‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival
Phuket Dojo athletes represent in style
France set up World Cup final with Argentina
Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals

 

Phuket community
Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

Congrats to the PN team ! Great job and I appreciate the publication very much. Please keep it up...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Definitely going to be some promotions and transfers to cushy assignments over this HUGE EMBARASSMEN...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

"Flat mirror sea seaman" Oh dear Mr.Big Mouth.I bet you would have been the first person w...(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

It will be important to get Kurt onto the project before they proceed to far. He will have many ques...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

The vessel lays on depth of 40 metres. Easy to lift. Save the environment! There are fuel, diesel oi...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

It must have been a lot of seawater poured in and made (?) the engines and pump generators stopped, ...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

Dek, we know it's not the navy who sails to the tsunami buoys. I didn't say that. But Navy a...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Congrats to pascale, you are now in the running with harald and dekass for the most nonsensical comm...(Read More)

Chinese woman in Phuket charged for 1,316-day overstay

The resort was most likely owned by somebody 'influential' so hands off there, just arrest t...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

Having worked on ships at sea for many years it is hard to understand how a vessel of this size and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 