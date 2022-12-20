Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay

RUGBY: A youth rugby competition has been confirmed to take place this coming weekend (Dec 23-25) at Surin Beach Football Stadium, officials have confirmed.

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 December 2022, 01:54PM

The competition, known as the ‘Cherng Talay Mini and Youth Rugby International Cup 2022’, will be divided into three age specific categories for both male and female players, including: Under 10s, Under 12s, Under 14s.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday (Dec 18) overseen by the Secretary General of the Phuket Sports Association Warin Khaothong, who had been assigned to manage the project by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association.

Also present at the press conference was Manoch Phanchalad, President of the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Dr. Yongsak Na Songkhla, President of the Rugby Football Association of Thailand southern region, Acting Second Lieutenant Suriya Saman, President of the Rugby Football Association of Thailand northeast region, Ratchadaporn Oin from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office and Pattarawut Arisrakulthorn, General Administration Officer from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) office in Phuket. Youngsters from selected schools set to participate in the competition also joined the press conference.

Following the announcement representatives from the SAT Phuket office donated sports equipment such as footballs to Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to help benefit youngsters interested in taking up sports in future.

More information is available by calling the office of the Sport Association of Phuket on 098 670 6985.