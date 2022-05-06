tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

BANGKOK: Police have charged a deputy director-general of the Department of Children and Youth (DCY) for interfering in the investigation into a child prostitution ring in Surat Thani.

crimepolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 May 2022, 09:41AM

Police hold a press conference on a child prostitution ring in Surat Thani on Wednesday (May 4). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Police hold a press conference on a child prostitution ring in Surat Thani on Wednesday (May 4). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

The move came after law enforcement agents raided a total of 18 locations which have been linked to the trafficking of minors for prostitution - which included a shelter for children - on Wednesday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The raids followed the arrest of 16 people in November last year for child sex trafficking.

Since then, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and non-governmental organisations have been working with the police to find 18 other suspects.

All 18 suspects are wanted for child sex-related charges, including colluding to operate a child sex trafficking ring and luring minors into prostitution, among others.

These offences are punishable with up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to B2 million.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, assistant chief of the national police, told a press briefing that the investigation pointed towards the Surat Thani Shelter for Children and Families.

Devas Lounge

The findings implicated a number of officials, including a deputy director-general of the DCY, the chairman of a local savings cooperative, a deputy chairman of Phunphin district’s tambon administrative organisation’s council, as well as soldiers, teachers and doctors in the area.

He said an official identified as “Aem” was found to have assaulted children at the shelter to pressure them into prostitution.

Investigators determined that a DCY deputy director-general also played a role in hampering an investigation into the ring.

The deputy director-general has also been charged with malfeasance in office. Investigators are gathering evidence to submit to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Pol Lt Gen Surachate said.

Aem, for his part, was charged with physically assaulting a minor, malfeasance in office and obstructing a police investigation, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 06 May 2022 - 11:52:10 

A depressing list of  Thai 'High class' people that operate a children prostitution ring. I read 'soldiers', that are high ranking officers, yes? Not the conscripts who are used themselve also by superiors. A while ago a 'ring' was 'discovered' in the north, now Surat Thani. Have no illusion that there are no more of these Thai minor sex trafficking rings. It's ...

JohnC | 06 May 2022 - 10:11:55 

How do such scum ever get jobs in positions of authority? Does greed turn these people in to a....holes or were they born that way.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists urged to respect local shrines
Sa Ton Pho protest disbands on officials’ promises to uphold promises
UN convoy en route for rescue from Mariupol ’hell’
Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket
Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no deaths
Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Back to onsite learning for 35,000 Thai schools? Phuket community rendered homeless || May 5
Major power outages to affect Nai Harn, bypass housing projects
Phuket making strides towards having COVID declared endemic, says PPHO chief
Australian PM urges calm after Solomons leader cites ’invasion’ threat
Deputy Commerce Minister touts tourism policy success
Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn
TAT call for more hotel discounts receives tepid response
Sa Ton Pho community rendered homeless
35,000 schools aim to reopen for new term

 

Phuket community
Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

A depressing list of Thai 'High class' people that operate a children prostitution ring. I ...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

Has TMD caught on that Wind Guru is spot on most of the time? WG forecasts rain through Monday at ti...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

I use it most days along with Windy if it’s down easy enough to switch to Surat Thani - couple of ...(Read More)

Phuket making strides towards having COVID declared endemic, says PPHO chief

Kurt , You got Pfizer from walk ins I got Sinovax and then AZ both at Thalang walk in but then i...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

What about expat returnees. Surely they should also be included in this proposal?...(Read More)

Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

How do such scum ever get jobs in positions of authority? Does greed turn these people in to a....ho...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

The TMD Phuket rain radar is out of service more often than it works. ...(Read More)

Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn

The Junta is buying the submarines, with or without engines. They want to spend billions on F35'...(Read More)

Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols

On May 02, Dekaaskopp did ridicule my suggestion of having 'Beach Water Patrols'. Well khun...(Read More)

Bribe plot rumours swirl

According Justice Minister Somsak, I understand, is B30mn to much 'bribe' seen the time the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
PaintFX

 