THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

You’re having a baby? Preparing your family dog for the new addition

Having a baby, whilst clearly a wonderful moment in your lives, can also (allegedly) be rather stressful, emotional and (if the rumours are true) quite tiring. This can also be true for your dogs, as well as you, and of course you are right to be concerned about your dog sniffing around the new addition – just think of all those bugs, infections and nasty bacteria that a dog can catch from an un-vaccinated toddler…

Pets
By Russell D Russell

Monday 31 December 2018, 11:00AM

And I thought I was your baby. Photo: Unsplash

And I thought I was your baby. Photo: Unsplash

This is not what I had in mind when you said lets go for a stroll. Photo: Unsplash
We’re all just one big happy family. Photo: Unsplash

Of course, having a new addition to your household, and an uneducated, totally dependent one at that, brings with it myriad changes to both your (and your dogs) normal routine, so amidst all the excitement of bringing home your new baby, your dog may end up sharing most of the anxiety and less of the fun. There’s quite a bit that can be done with your dog to make the new transition easier, and with nine months to go, you’ve got time on your side.

The Calm Before The Storm…

It’s no surprise that your dog needs to adjust to the idea of having a baby around the house because frankly, so do you.

Changes in your routine, unfamiliar noises, less recreational time, increased stress, etc, all these things have a huge impact on you physically and mentally and as such, has a big impact on your dog’s state of mind too.

The first thing to think about is what kind of exposure has your dog already had to children, small kids and animals? How did he react, what kind of experience was it? Don’t mistake dog “breed” for safety. Sure, some dogs are advertised as “great with kids and babies” but all dogs are different, and if there’s any chance he could react badly to a new baby – you need to know before it happens.

If you are ‘expecting’ its certainly worth consulting a canine behaviourist to assess your dog – if only for peace of mind!

New Baby Boot Camp

Having your dog enrolled in obedience training prior to baby’s arrival should be given serious consideration. You’ll truly appreciate the added benefits of having a dog that will sit, lie down, go to place, leave it, or settle down, all on command.

In fairness, your priority, and thus all your attention and patience, is going to be spent on your new born, not your dog. You’re also likely to react more strongly to bad behaviours that previously you might have been more tolerant of.

Some people don’t mind if their dog barks every now and then, or jumps up to say hello – but if the baby is trying to sleep, or you are holding the baby in your arms, barking and jumping are going to cause problems. You can take a lot of pressure and worry off your shoulders (and your dogs) by enrolling in some obedience sessions.

The Beagle Has Landed

Our first instinct when the baby finally arrives home is to forget everything else and focus on them. But it’s really important not to forget about your dog, or to act differently with them.

Maintain your status quo, continue with your normal feeding and walking routines and incorporate them into your new ones. By being involved with you and the newbie, you’re preventing a build up of any frustration or anxiety in your dog.

Your dog will no doubt be curious of the new sounds and smells associated with your baby, but will not understand how delicate he is. Obviously, you will want to supervise all interactions between baby and dog.

Your dog might be awesome with them, but that doesn’t mean he won’t snap if awoken suddenly by a baby yanking on his whiskers.

The humane treatment of all animals is an important lesson for children of any age as is the awareness and respect of a healthy set of canine teeth. Having a pet in the house is by far the best way for your child to learn about how to properly handle a dog, or other animal.

Having them involved in walking, bathing, feeding or even training your dog will have immense benefits to them personally, as well as the added benefits to your dog.

If you would like some more information on canine training, or behavioural issues, then please contact us on:  091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com, or check our website www.k9pointacademy.com.

CPA is the only K9 organisation in Thailand accredited with the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), and as an American Kennel Club
(AKC) Evaluator.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A new puppy? Things to consider...
The social animal - Educating your dog
It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition
I need my arms! Don’t be dragged down the road by your dog
A Close Shave! Why our furry friends need their coat
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
What about me? The pitfalls in canine separation anxiety.
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019
Ao Sane Beach - The one you may have heard of, but never ventured to
Local program trains teachers so that every child can learn to swim
The #MeToo movement makes its effects felt in Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation responds to official plan to impound Bangkok street dogs
Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run – The Happiest Run on Phuket!
Living in Phuket 2018
Hanoi ‘must end eating of dogs before Formula 1 arrives’

 

Phuket community
Login game premier league competition

Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi. Good end to the year. Won December. Thanks everyone. Look forward to hearing from phuket...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

6 accidents 'reported'- therein stands the rub. The Kamala ambo alone was out 4 times yester...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

What a nonsense. Of course it political and tourist disturbing motivated. How can the very slow work...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Inspected 4688. During just 24 hours. Result? 1189 culprits. Almost 25 %! And that while people know...(Read More)

Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

Must have been the heat to make her not thinking in advance about her action. But hey, why was she ...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Delusional...Add to that selfish and greedy. Loves the direction the island is going. More and more ...(Read More)

Police again announce seizure of B4.6bn in assets, allege B7bn in tax fraud by Chinese tour operator

The usual incorrect statements again from the serial mentally challenged commentator....(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

LOL...RDD2 cant' work out that he introduced "toxic" into the equation. Anyway, who r...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Very sorry, but the 14 year old boy was supposed to never take that turn, 14 years and running motor...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
Thailand Yacht Show
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential

 