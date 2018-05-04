CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Your inner artist will be tickled pink with this fun colouring app

Unleash your inner artist with Lake: Colouring Books. Lake is a creative colouring app with a vibrant collection of colouring books from some of Instagram’s finest illustrators.

Amy Bensema

Saturday 12 May 2018, 02:00PM

An Apple Design Award Winner in 2017, Lake helps users to relax by colouring as well as discover inspiring artists. Simply open the app to begin colouring.

The app allows you to colour yourself happy while leaving your mark on the illustrations you love and support artists directly.

For adults, colouring has many benefits. First and foremost, the brain experiences relief by entering a meditative state.

Colouring has also been known to lower stress and anxiety levels. Focusing on colouring also can help expel negative thoughts and draw positive ones in.

Colouring as an adult offers a therapeutic potential to reduce anxiety, create focus and an increased ability to bring about more mindfulness.

Once the Lake app is downloaded, you will be able to immerse yourself in colour and forget the world around you, the simple visual pleasure of colouring can be enjoyed by anyone.

There is no need to be an artist or an exemplary creative type to colour. Additionally, it’s is a hobby that can be taken wherever you go.

Lake also promises a meditative colouring experience. The app is free to download and there are plenty of in-app purchases, but for those just looking to give the app a whirl, there is plenty of free content to start with.

Features of Lake include one free illustration a day, with new artists and new colouring books added continuously and a five-piece tool set that consists of an acrylic brush, watercolour brush, spray, fill and an eraser.

Lake includes a gradient colour wheel with 245 hues which allow for a seamless colouring experience loaded with harmonious colours – it includes a history palette to show you previously used colours so you can keep your work consistent.

Other features include a tap-to-fill colouring option, the ability to zoom in/out, colour inside the lines and a manageable number of colouring surfaces. The app also allows users to instantly save drawings as well as quick sharing for social media and print options. Lake also works off-line.

Lake welcomes new users with freebies. There are free daily specials for the first 60 days. Lake allows users to explore diverse drawing styles. Each artist delivers an incredibly unique illustration style to ensure that colouring never gets boring.

The free colouring page available in each colouring book allows users to get a taste for all styles and the app is consistently featuring new artists.

The app is extremely easy to use and beautifully designed. Lake: Colouring Books app pays fine attention to detail like one would expect from an adult colouring book.

Lake is free to download from the iOS app store, and offers in-app purchases. For those looking to subscribe to unleash the app’s full potential, there are weekly, monthly and yearly subscriptions available.

More information about Lake: Colouring Books app can be found at www.lakecoloring.com

 

Amy Bensema is a writer, photographer and long-term Phuket expat. You can email her at: bensema.amy@gmail.com, follow her on twitter @girl_with_bear or on instagram @Phuketstagram.

 

 
