Youngsters win PPAO byelections

Youngsters win PPAO byelections

PHUKET: The Election Commission of Thailand Phuket office (ECT Phuket) has confirmed the two winners in the byelections held across parts of northern Phuket yesterday (Apr 9) to select new members of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) council.

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2023, 06:11PM

Andaman Kruepanich (left), 27, was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 6, and Phongsakorn Punyawai, 25, was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 5. Photos: via Facebook

Andaman Kruepanich, 27, was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 6. Photo: via Facebook

Image: ECT Phuket

Phongsakorn Punyawai, a 25-year-old resident of Moo 3, Sakhu, as the sole candidate was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 5

He received 3,852 votes, enough by election law to secure the seat despite running uncontested.

Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6. Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao as well as Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10.

Andaman Kruepanich, a 27-year-old resident of Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, who drew number 1 on the ballot, was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 6 after she received 3,275 votes.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Sunee Inthawongsampharat, a 55-year-old resident of Moo 4, Mai Khao, who drew number 2 on the ballot, received 928 votes.

Wirat Makaew, a 69-year-old resident of Moo 5, Mai Khao, who drew number 3 on the ballot, received 1,636 votes.

ECT Phuket Director Orapin Acheivasuk late this afternoon (Apr 10) confirmed the election results as formally valid.

