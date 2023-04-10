Phongsakorn Punyawai, a 25-year-old resident of Moo 3, Sakhu, as the sole candidate was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 5
He received 3,852 votes, enough by election law to secure the seat despite running uncontested.
Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6. Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao as well as Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10.
Andaman Kruepanich, a 27-year-old resident of Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, who drew number 1 on the ballot, was elected to represent PPAO Constituency 6 after she received 3,275 votes.
Sunee Inthawongsampharat, a 55-year-old resident of Moo 4, Mai Khao, who drew number 2 on the ballot, received 928 votes.
Wirat Makaew, a 69-year-old resident of Moo 5, Mai Khao, who drew number 3 on the ballot, received 1,636 votes.
ECT Phuket Director Orapin Acheivasuk late this afternoon (Apr 10) confirmed the election results as formally valid.
