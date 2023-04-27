333 at the beach
Young War Elephants ready to reclaim gold medal

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced its 20 players for the men’s tournament at the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia on Wednesday (Apr 26).

FootballSEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 April 2023, 11:30AM

Thailand footballers and officials pose in front of the Golden Buddha at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram on Wednesday (Apr 26). Photo: AFP

Thailand footballers and officials pose in front of the Golden Buddha at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram on Wednesday (Apr 26). Photo: AFP

Coach Issara Sritaro’s squad was trimmed from the provisional 29-man team, reports the Bangkok Post.

The young War Elephants are led by Thai League 1 stars - Ratchaburi defender Jonathan Khemdee, Buriram United midfielder Airfan Doloh and Port striker Teerasak Poeiphimai.

The team on Wednesday sought blessings from renowned monk Somdej Thongchai at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram.

They left for Cambodia yesterday and begin their campaign against Singapore on Sunday.

The Thais will also face defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, and Laos in Group B.

Group A features hosts Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

The men’s football competition, which is for U23 players, is scheduled from Apr 29 to May 16. The 2023 SEA Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17.

Thailand are the most successful team in the men’s football tournament at the biennial event with 16 titles.

However, they have failed to win the crown in the previous two editions won by Vietnam.

The Thais last won the men’s football gold medal in 2017.

