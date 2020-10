Young turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Nai Harn

PHUKET: A young turtle was rescued at Nai Harn Beach this afternoon (Oct 8) after it was found tangled in a discarded fishing net.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 October 2020, 05:40PM

The turtle was taken to the PMBC for care and any medical attention required. Photo: Aroon Solos

The turtle was found by a foreigner at the beach, who called lifeguards to help cut the net away. Photo: Aroon Solos

A foreigner at the beach discovered the turtle and called lifeguards to help, explained Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

After the net was cut in order to free the turtle, staff from Rawai Municipality arrived to pick up the turtle and take it to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa.

Marine life experts at the centre will keep the turtle under observation and provide any treatment required, Mayor Aroon added.