Young Thai stars on birdie binge ahead of today’s final in Pattaya

GOLF: Rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap birdied her last three holes on Saturday (Feb 25) to open up a four-shot lead over compatriot Atthaya Thitikul heading into the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya.

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 26 February 2023, 09:00AM

World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year, tied with compatriot Natthakritta Vongtaveelap for the second-best round of the day on Saturday (Feb 25) at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, firing nine birdies against just one bogey. Photo: Bangkok post

World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year, tied with compatriot Natthakritta Vongtaveelap for the second-best round of the day on Saturday (Feb 25) at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, firing nine birdies against just one bogey. Photo: Bangkok post

Both young Thai stars went eight under par as the world’s best golfers staged another birdie-fest at the Old Course at Siam Country Club. When the dust settled, Natthakritta was 20 under par for three rounds and Atthaya was 16 under, reports Bangkok Post.

Eight under par wasn’t even the best round of the day. Paula Reto of South Africa went 9 under but that only brought her back to 6 under for the tournament.

World No.4 Atthaya, who won twice on the LPGA Tour last year, is alone in second place, one shot ahead of Celine Boutier of France.

Sitting at 14 under are 2014 champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, firstround co-leader Maja Stark of Sweden and Lilia Vu of the United States.

Lurking another shot back is world No.1 Lydia Ko, along with Nelly Korda of the US, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea.

The Pavilions Phuket

Playing on a sponsor’s exemption after winning a national qualifier, Natthakritta knows how it feels to win in Thailand, but Sunday (Feb 26) will be the biggest test so far for the 20-year-old currently ranked 470th in the world.

Natthakritta is a two-time winner of the Singha Thailand Amateur Open (2021, 2022) and won the 2021 Singha Thailand Ladies Amateur Open.

Among the other Thai competitors, veteran Pornanong Phatlum is at 11 under par, first-round co-leader Jaravee Boonchant is at 8 under, Moriya Jutanugarn is at 6 under and 2021 champion Ariya Jutanugarn is at 4 under.

Wichanee Meechai and Pajaree Anannarukarn ended the day at 1 under, while Chanettee Wannasaen and Arpichaya Yubol finished at even par and Patty Tavatanakit was 1 over.

For video highlights of the day, click here.

