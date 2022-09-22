Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Young Thai driver makes karting history

Young Thai driver makes karting history

KARTING: Nong Enzo Tarnvanichkul made Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Karting history last weekend when he became the first ever Thai champion in the sport.

Karting
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 23 September 2022, 11:20AM

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

Photo: Enzo Tarnvanichkul / Facebook

« »

The 13-year-old Thai, who is now based in Italy, was competing in the OK Junior class (12-14 years) at the 2022 FIA Karting World Championship at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno, Italy.

More than 110 drivers from 40 countries all across the world were competing at the three-day (Sept 16-18) annual competition, which is considered the world’s largest go-kart event.

Despite some inclement weather, Nong Enzo, driving for TONY Kart Racing team in car number 105, managed to successfully navigate the seven qualifying heats on the first two days, winning five to place him in pole position going into Sunday morning’s Super Heat.

However, there was to be a dramatic turn of events in this final session as Nong Enzo got into a tangle with Switzerland’s Kian Fardin, resulting in both drivers retiring early from the race.

Despite the disappointment, however, Nong Enzo only ended up dropping five places on the grid, thus starting the final race from sixth spot.

Brightview Center

It didn’t take long for Nong Enzo to show his intentions as he powered around the 1550 metre track with a stunning drive, finally passing all his opponents to take back the lead on the tenth lap of the 17-lap race before storming to victory at the chequered flag. Hungary’s Adam Hideg came in second place with Poland’s Jan Przyrowski in third.

After learning of his success, Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan extended his congratulations to the youngster.

“General Prawit congratulates Nong Enzo for his dedication and determination and for training so hard in his sport,” said Miss Traisuli Traisornkul, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He has brought great pride to Thailand with his victory,” she added. “Gen Prawit says he has every confidence Nong Enzo has the ability to step up and fulfil his dreams by becoming a professional racer in time.

"Gen Prawit added that Nong Enzo should serve as an example to all Thai people in how perseverence and hard work can help you achieve great results.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Celest one fight away from her dream
Asia Long Drive a big hit at Laguna Phuket
Natthakritta among WAAP contenders
Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races
Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Federer hails ‘incredible adventure’ as he announces retirement
LIV Golf’s Norman has ‘no interest’ in talking to PGA Tour
Verstappen lays Ferrari woes bare to put one hand on title
ONE to stage weekly fights at Lumpinee

 

Phuket community
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing' not supported power pole that l...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

@JohnC, If masks are still enquired indoors than I don't understand managements of Tesco-Lotus, ...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

SARS-CoV-2 is just as dangerous as ever, but most of the vulnerable have already died and so the ris...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@ Den Alder, thanks, you make me feel comfortable now about our fresh water reservoirs. Oh, remember...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

BTW: It is a fact that any legislation on any matter without enforcement is purely an absurdity. F...(Read More)

Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence

Putin is not defending, he is aggressive attacker. Shredding International Order. Annexation of Stat...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

Ignorant tourists and arrogant expats ignore existing covid rules and Thais working in shops say not...(Read More)

Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

A regular occurence which should never happen. If trucks drivers are going to park on the side of ro...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Campaigns are a waste of energy and money. Law ENFORCEMENT is what we need. We should see the '...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

A high ranking RTP officer with a paint roller. That is the first and last time he sees a pedestria...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 