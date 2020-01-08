Young stars put Taiwanese to the sword

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women's volleyball team began their Asian Olympic qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory over Taiwan in Nakhon Ratchasima last night (Jan 7).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 January 2020, 08:30AM

Thai players celebrate after winning a point against Taiwan yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand, who are in Pool A, defeated the Taiwanese 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 at Chatchai Hall.

Taiwan play Australia today (Jan 8) while Thailand will have a rest day before playing Australia tomorrow.

Ajcharaporn Kongyot was Thailand's top scorer with 17 points. Chatchu-on Moksri had 12 while Wilavan Apinyapong chipped in with eight.

Team captain Nootsara Tomkom praised some of the team's younger players for their contribution as Thailand aim to make their first ever Olympic appearance.

“We made some mistakes but overall the younger players in the team did very well and helped us get the win we wanted,” said Nootsara.

The star setter added Thailand can expect a tough match against Australia tomorrow.

“Australian players are tall and strong so we will have to be at our best. Hopefully the fans will come to give us support again,” she said.

In the four-team Pool B, South Korea and Kazakhstan picked up 3-0 wins in their opening matches yesterday.

Kazakhstan defeated Iran 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 while the Koreans cruised past Indonesia 25-18, 25-10, 25-9.

Kazakhstan will play their second match against Indonesia while South Korea will take on Iran today.

The two best teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on Saturday.

Only one team from the Asian qualification will earn a spot at the 2020 Olympic in Tokyo.

Japan have automatically qualified as hosts.

Serbia, China, the United States, Brazil, Russia and Italy have booked their Tokyo tickets after winning intercontinental qualifiers in August last year.