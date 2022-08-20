Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident

PHUKET: A young man died after allegedly falling asleep while riding his motorcycle on Phuket’s main highway and running off the road this morning (Aug 20).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 August 2022, 05:47PM

Maj Wongsathorn Dulpheree of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, 500 metres north of Isuzi dealership on Thepkrasattri Rd, at 10am.

Police officers, Thalang Hospital staff, Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers all rushed to the scene to find the body of 21-year-old Nitikorn Jansakul on a sidewalk of the highway. His Phuket-registered blue Honda Wave 100 was lying nearby.

The dead was bleeding heavily from a wound on the right side of his head. Blood was found on the sidewalk as well as on one of the roadside steel structures and a power pole.

Witnesses told the police that Mr Nitikorn, registered as living in Pa Khlok, was riding towards the Heroine Monument alone. Having passed the Isuzu dealership, the motorcycle veered off the road onto the sidewalk and fell down. The report doesn’t say if the bike collided with any obstacles, but the blood was found on two of them.

From initial investigation, police believe Mr Nitikorn might fall asleep while riding which led to the accident. However, the investigation is not finished yet as police are planning to check CCTV in the area hoping the records can shed light on what caused the accident.

The report doesn’t mention if Mr Nitikorn was wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle. Pictures from the scene do not show a helmet anywhere near the body and the bike.

Mr Nitikorn’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital. Kusoldharm rescue workers were to contact the young man’s relatives to collect the body for the funeral.

Mr Nitikorn would be celebrating his 22nd birthday in less than a week if not for the tragic accident this morning.