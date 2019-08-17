Young dugong Mariam dies in nursery tank

TRANG: Mariam the 8-month-old dugong died earlier today (Aug 17), three days after she was taken from the sea and placed in a nursery tank.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 August 2019, 09:45AM

Marium the 8-month-old dugong died in a nursery tank on Koh Libong in Trang province on Saturday. Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai

The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said the dugong died at 12:09am in the tank as veterinarians were trying to save her life.

The department said she died of shock and other reasons, including several pieces of plastic found in her intestine. More details of her death will be released later, the department said.

Marium was moved to the nursery tank on Wednesday out of concern for her safety, with torrential rain and rough seas forecast for the Andaman Sea.

The female dugong fell ill last week after encountering a male dugong while being monitored by vets in the Andaman Sea.

Marium was cared for by vets on Koh Libong in Trang province since being found on a Krabi beach in April. They planned to fully return her to the wild once she was strong enough.

The department said on Wednesday the vets taking care of her were concerned she would not be strong enough to endure the predicted bad weather, prompting her removal from the sea.

Marium, an Arabic name meaning “lady of the sea”, was the first dugong known to be cared for by humans in Thailand.

Her every move was being followed on social media, thanks to regular posts by the department.

