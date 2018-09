Start From: Saturday 15 September 2018, 08:00PM to Saturday 15 September 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Head over to our famous Rock night at Two chefs Karon on the 15 th of September. Live music starts at 8 pm until late. Chef Daniel our executive head chef will be doing his signature “Rock night” Burger, PRICE: UP TO YOU! (We leave the price up to our dear customers for this special burger, on this special night! Make your reservations NOW, at:karon@twochefs.com or call:076-286479.