You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?

Sandbox Customers Who Have Stayed 15 Days Heading Off On A Day Trip To Phi Phi. Want To Know The Rules And Restrictions?



By The Phuket News

Friday 16 July 2021, 10:55AM

5 Star Marines First #Sandbox Customers Who Have Stayed 15 Days Heading Off On A Day Trip To Phi Phi.

We have been getting lots of people asking - “Can I go to Phi Phi?”

Well, with some requirements to be aware of, 5 Star Marine have broken these down for you. We know the rules, we have been through the process so that we know exactly what to do and how to do it...so here is the lowdown:

WHO is allowed to go to Phi Phi National Park areas:

Sandbox customers cannot go to Phi Phi during the first 14 days after they arrive in Phuket. From day 15, Sandbox customers can go to Phi Phi with 5 Star Marine.

Expats living in Phuket are allowed to visit Phi Phi if they are fully vaccinated.

What are the REQUIREMENTS to go to Phi Phi?

5 Star Marine created a video this week outlining the rules for visiting Phi Phi.

Anyone going to Phi Phi needs to pre-register with the National Park one day prior to going to get approval.

5 Star Marine will take care of the approval process for you for you, they simply need a copy of your passport and vaccine certificate.

When arriving at Tonsai Bay, 5 Star Marine staff will manage the process with the National Park and will hand over the relevant paperwork where vaccination documents will also be checked.

What about CHILDREN coming into the Phi Phi National Park?

Children 12 – 18 years old will need to show a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours.

Under 12 year old children are allowed into the National Park, as long as they are with a fully vaccinated parent.

How LONG does it take to get there?

It takes 45 minutes from our pier in Boat Lagoon to reach the Phi Phi Islands.

WHERE is open?

Phi Phi Don has re-opened, where you can explore a number of coves, snorkelling spots and even hidden lagoons. The water right now is stunning and turquoise with abundant marine life after having some time to rest.

You are allowed to access most of Phi Phi Don – including Laem Tong Bay, Monkey Beach and Tonsai Bay and village itself. However, please note that Tonsai village itself it is quiet with little open at the moment.

It’s the perfect time to get out there and support the island and small community, and the fact that it is still quiet is an added bonus. With with only a few small requirements needed prior to departure which the team at 5 Star Marine can help you with, what are you waiting for? Book your Phi Phi adventure now and experience it like never before!