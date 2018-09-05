THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Yoga...is not a dirty word

Mention the word ‘yoga’ to many and they envision a group of tie-dyed bohemians, chanting in unison while perched in peculiar body contortions. However, in this modern age, yoga has become an easily accessible past time, featured in many gyms, health centres and online wellness sites.

HealthCommunity
By Kim White

Friday 7 September 2018, 09:00AM

Connecting your body with the breath and calming the mind Photo: Iskandarchehtae

No matter your skill or flexibility level, there is a yoga practice for you

Although there are many modern day slants on the practice of yoga, the true art of yoga is all about union.

I like to educate people on the varying ways this union can be integrated into an average, daily lifestyle. Our modern existence has created the idea of looking outward for validation with the use of social media to tally up the success of your life based on likes and comments. All this external concentration has created a society of people that lack true introspection and a deep understanding and relationship with themselves.

When we understand and accept ourselves, we are more capable of understanding and accepting others.

Looking inward and creating a stronger union with your own body and mind is at the forefront of the practice of yoga. There are really only three things needed for yoga and all of them reside with you.

1. Your body
2. Your breath
3. A desire for positive change (mind)

Yoga allows the practitioner to feel more connected to themselves by practicing a series of movements that creates better mobility, the breath is the ‘investigator’ during this practice. It lets the practitioner know where tension resides. Much like water flowing through a tunnel. When the tunnel is clear the water flows easy, when there is debris in the tunnel the water becomes trapped.

The desire for change is the motivation to continue, much like the action of removing the debris from the tunnel will create a smoother flow. If no action is performed in both of these scenarios there will eventually be a build up that leads to a messy catastrophe.

While the body is improving physically, the simplified, focused attention on feeling the breath through these movements allows the mind to soften away from busy distractions. As the mind softens away from busy thought and is directed to concentrating on feeling the breath through the body, it changes pace.

Busy thought is associated with the frontal lobe and busy beta brainwaves. Relaxed thought is associated with the centre of the head and creates alpha brainwaves. Tension and nervousness disappear as your brain’s thought process is calmed down, your mind becomes clearer, the mood-regulating hormone serotonin gets released and your emotions cool down.

Doesn’t this all sound amazing and desirable? The best part is that no matter your skill or flexibility level, there is a yoga practice for you. Whether you are in a group class or at home by yourself, the moment you step onto the yoga mat, the only person you are competing against and concentrating on is yourself.

A yoga practice is about connecting your body with the breath and calming the mind through this process, this can be achieved by everyone. No matter how simple or advanced your movements are, the moment you start to move is the moment you make positive change to your health and wellbeing.

It is not dependent on the quality of your yoga mat, the brand of clothes you wear or the intensity of your practice.

Yoga is for everyone. Some of my best students have been ‘meat and three veg’ men who have never owned a ‘magic happens’ sticker or bought a cleansing crystal in their life. What makes a good student is their commitment to keeping a routine and the effort that goes into maintaining it. Progress happens through practice.

Yoga is not a scary, dirty word, it is the cleanest, happiest word and practice you can insert into your daily life. Don’t take my word for it, try it out for yourself.

I look forward to sharing the practice of yoga with you each month.

Happy stretching.
Metta, Kim oxo

Kim White Yoga
One of the main motivations that drives Kim to teach yoga, is her desire to keep true, real yoga alive; the propagation of yoga for yoga. She strives to achieve this through teaching and helping people fall in love with yoga everyday. She gives you her yoga mind and yoga heart to guide anyone wishing to traverse the beautiful journey that is yoga. Teaching group classes, private classes, yoga intensives and retreats across the island.

www.mindbodyyogasystem.com
Call +66 862 769 174

 

 

