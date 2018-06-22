FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Yingluck returns to Facebook for birthday

BANGKOK: Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has returned to Facebook after almost a year to thank her brother and supporters on her birthday yesterday (June 21).

Friday 22 June 2018, 09:10AM

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses for her picture to thank supporters and her brother, Thaksin, on her birthday yesterday (June 21). Photo: via @Y.Shinawatra Facebook account

Yingluck, who turned 51, wrote it was her first birth anniversary since she left the country in August last year.

The former prime minister turned to social media to thank her supporters for their well-wishing messages and gifts.

“All friendship, love and good intention from you, I will never forget,” she wrote.

Yingluck also thanked former prime minister Thaksin for taking good care of her and hosting her birthday dinner.

Thaksin celebrated the birthday with his youngest sister in London.

The Facebook post yesterday was the first since Aug 24 last year, when she advised the supporters to stay home, instead of gathering at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders the following day to hear the ruling on her rice-pledging case.

The former prime minister never came on Aug 25 and fled the country, while the court sentenced her to five years in prison for failing to stop fake and corruption-plagued government-to-government sales of rice from her rice-pledging scheme.

An arrest warrant was later issued for her for sneaking out of the country.

Thaksin posted an encouraging message to her on his Instagram yesterday, wishing her good health and happiness. He promised to take care of his sister during her time overseas.

Jom Petchpradab, an independent reporter on exile in the US, gave Yingluck birthday greetings on Facebook.

In his post, he wrote he learned from people who talked with the two ex-prime ministers during their recent trip to Kentucky about why she fled Thailand.

“I was told she did not plan to run and was ready to be jailed. She was confident she would receive justice from the judicial process like she insisted all along.

“At this point, a voice from another table was heard: ‘But I won’t let my sister be put behind bars, not for a day, or a second’,” Mr Jom wrote.

Read original story here.

 

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

